Saudi Fighter Jets Launch Large-Scale Attack on Yemen’s Marib

Islam Times - One civilian was martyred and three others were seriously injured following the widespread attacks by Saudi-led coalition fighter jets on residential areas in Yemen’s Ma'rib province on Sunday morning.

The series of crimes committed by the Saudi aggressor coalition against civilians in Yemen still continue. In the early hours of this morning, Saudi fighter jets bombed the “Harib” District in Ma'rib province in Yemen, Almasirah reported.According to the report, one civilian was killed in the wake of extensive and large-scale attacks by Saudi fighter jets on residential areas in Ma'rib province.Three other civilians were also seriously injured in the attacks launched by the Saudi-led coalition on Ma’rib province.Earlier, the Saudi aggressor coalition had killed seven civilians and wounded 16 others in Saada province on Friday and Saturday. Recently, Mohammed Abdul-Salam, a spokesman for the Yemeni Ansarullah Movement, tweeted that anyone who seeks peace in Yemen must stop military aggression.Ceasing aggression against the Yemeni people, lifting siege and withdrawal of foreign and occupying forces from Yemen are prerequisites for the establishment of peace in Yemen, he emphasized.