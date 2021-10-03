0
Sunday 3 October 2021 - 08:49

Afghan Journalist Killed in Nangarhar Shooting

Story Code : 957004
Afghan Journalist Killed in Nangarhar Shooting
An Afghan writer and journalist has reportedly been shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Jalalabad. The incident took place Saturday night in the fifth district of Jalalabad city.

The Committee to Protect Afghan Journalists reported that gunmen opened fire on the car of Seyed Marouf Sadat, an Afghan writer and journalist, and two other Taliban members.

The Committee said two Taliban members were also killed in the incident. Sadat's son and another civilian were also injured in the shooting.

It has called on the Taliban to follow up the incident seriously.

So far, no individual or group has claimed responsibility for this incident.

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, ISIL has also launched attacks in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Solution to N West Events Is to Prevent Foreign Intervention
Ayatollah Khamenei: Solution to N West Events Is to Prevent Foreign Intervention
North Korea Accuses UN Security Council of Double Standards over Missile Test
North Korea Accuses UN Security Council of Double Standards over Missile Test
3 October 2021
Israeli Submarine Chased out of Int’l Waters by Algeria Navy
Israeli Submarine Chased out of Int’l Waters by Algeria Navy
3 October 2021
US Forces Relocate Daesh Members from Camp in Syria to Iraq’s Mosul
US Forces Relocate Daesh Members from Camp in Syria to Iraq’s Mosul
3 October 2021
US More Divided Than Before: Almost Half of Americans Think ’It’s Time to Split’
US More Divided Than Before: Almost Half of Americans Think ’It’s Time to Split’
2 October 2021
Panama Police’s Arab Target Practice Sparks Outcry
Panama Police’s Arab Target Practice Sparks Outcry
2 October 2021
Silencing Freedom: British Prof Sacked over “Israel” Comments
Silencing Freedom: British Prof Sacked over “Israel” Comments
2 October 2021
Canadian Company Financing “Israel”-UAE Collaboration
Canadian Company Financing “Israel”-UAE Collaboration
2 October 2021
Iran Army Military Drill “Conquerors of Kheibar” Kicks Off In NW Borders
Iran Army Military Drill “Conquerors of Kheibar” Kicks Off In NW Borders
1 October 2021
US Lawmaker Urges Congress to End Saudi Impunity over Khashoggi Murder
US Lawmaker Urges Congress to End Saudi Impunity over Khashoggi Murder
1 October 2021
Ethiopia Orders Expulsion of Top UN Officials for “Meddling”
Ethiopia Orders Expulsion of Top UN Officials for “Meddling”
1 October 2021
More Than 2,000 Health Facilities Shuttered In Afghanistan
More Than 2,000 Health Facilities Shuttered In Afghanistan
1 October 2021
Recaptured Palestinian Prisoners Being Tortured in Israeli Jails: Lawyer
Recaptured Palestinian Prisoners Being Tortured in Israeli Jails: Lawyer
30 September 2021