MPs Laud Iranian Army for War Game, Caution Caucasus Actors

Islam Times - Iran’s lawmakers praised the Army for holding an exercise in northwestern regions with a message of peace and power, warning the countries in the Caucasus not to fall under the sinister influence of the Zionist regime and to avoid divisive measures.

In a statement released on Sunday, 165 Iranian MPs voiced support for the Army after its recent military drill near the country’s northwestern border.The lawmakers made it clear that Iran would not tolerate any geopolitical change or changes in the boundaries of neighboring states, and will not allow the Zionist regime to use the soil of neighbors either.Describing the holding of the ‘Conquerors of Khaybar’ drill as a move that relayed the message of power and peace to regional countries and gave the Zionist regime a warning, the MPs emphasized that the age-old and strong relations, unity and bonds between the Iranian and Azerbaijani nations will never be affected by the divisive moves of the enemies, especially the fake Zionist regime.“The government of the Republic of Azerbaijan is expected to oppose any sedition initiated by the outsiders and to counter divisive measures,” the statement added.The MPs also asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to convey the Parliament’s warning to the actors in the Caucasus region.Iran recently held military drills in the country’s northwestern border area, which was criticized by the Republic of Azerbaijan, whose President Ilham Aliyev said he was “very surprised” by Iran’s decision to hold drills close to his country’s borders, and questioned the timing of the maneuvers.Aliyev had also accused Iran of sending over trucks to “illegally” cross into the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which is a matter of dispute between Azerbaijan and Armenia.Iran’s Armed Forces regularly hold military maneuvers to elevate their preparedness and military prowess. The drills serve as a warning message to the enemies against any act of aggression against the Islamic Republic.Tehran has been suspicious of Azerbaijan’s links to the Israeli regime, whose supply of drones and other weapons helped Baku gain the upper hand in the war with Armenia last year.