Egypt Begins Direct Flights with Zionist Entity

Islam Times - Egypt’s first direct airline with the Zionist entity touched down at Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday, raising questions about Egypt’s possible normalization with the Israeli occupation.

The Airbus A220-300 plane was greeted on the runway with celebratory water jets.The state-owned flag carrier of Egypt is expected to fly the route four times a week, Israeli media reported.Previously, the only flights between Ben Gurion Airport and Cairo International Airport were operated discreetly by Air Sinai, a subsidiary of EgyptAir. The Air Sinai flights were unmarked without the Egyptian flag.Air Sinai was established in 1982 under the terms of the 1979 Israeli-Egyptian so-called ‘peace’ treaty which stipulated that there must be active civilian aviation routes between the two sides.EgyptAir did not schedule any flights to Israel for political reasons, but ties between the two countries have been warming, especially with Israel’s new government taking an active role.Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met last month in Sharm el-Sheikh with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. The visit marked the first time an Israeli prime minister has traveled to the country in more than ten years.