0
Monday 4 October 2021 - 00:33

Israeli Occupation Files Charges against Gilboa Prison Escapees

Story Code : 957060
Israeli Occupation Files Charges against Gilboa Prison Escapees
Indictments were filed on Sunday at the Nazareth Magistrates’ Court against the six Palestinians: Mahmoud Al-Arda, Yaqoub Qader, Mohammad Al-Arda, Zakaria Zubeidi, Ayham Kamamji and Munadel Nfaiaat

The six escaped Gilboa prison early in September through a tunnel they dug under the prison floor.

Four of them were recaptured after a week in the occupied territories, while the other two, Kamamji and Infaiaat, were recaptured after two weeks in the West Bank city of Jenin.

On Thursday, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) handed over the six Palestinians to the Israel Prison Service (IPS), which placed them in solitary confinement at different prisons: Zakaria Zubeidi was transferred to Eshel prison in Be’er Sheva; Mohammad Al-Arda to Shikma prison in Ashkelon; Mahmoud Al-Arda and Munadel Infaiaat at Ayalon prison in Ramla; Yaakov Kadri at Rimonim prison in Even Yehuda; and Ayham Nayef Kamamji at Kedar prison in Be’er Sheva.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Solution to N West Events Is to Prevent Foreign Intervention
Ayatollah Khamenei: Solution to N West Events Is to Prevent Foreign Intervention
North Korea Accuses UN Security Council of Double Standards over Missile Test
North Korea Accuses UN Security Council of Double Standards over Missile Test
3 October 2021
Israeli Submarine Chased out of Int’l Waters by Algeria Navy
Israeli Submarine Chased out of Int’l Waters by Algeria Navy
3 October 2021
US Forces Relocate Daesh Members from Camp in Syria to Iraq’s Mosul
US Forces Relocate Daesh Members from Camp in Syria to Iraq’s Mosul
3 October 2021
US More Divided Than Before: Almost Half of Americans Think ’It’s Time to Split’
US More Divided Than Before: Almost Half of Americans Think ’It’s Time to Split’
2 October 2021
Panama Police’s Arab Target Practice Sparks Outcry
Panama Police’s Arab Target Practice Sparks Outcry
2 October 2021
Silencing Freedom: British Prof Sacked over “Israel” Comments
Silencing Freedom: British Prof Sacked over “Israel” Comments
2 October 2021
Canadian Company Financing “Israel”-UAE Collaboration
Canadian Company Financing “Israel”-UAE Collaboration
2 October 2021
Iran Army Military Drill “Conquerors of Kheibar” Kicks Off In NW Borders
Iran Army Military Drill “Conquerors of Kheibar” Kicks Off In NW Borders
1 October 2021
US Lawmaker Urges Congress to End Saudi Impunity over Khashoggi Murder
US Lawmaker Urges Congress to End Saudi Impunity over Khashoggi Murder
1 October 2021
Ethiopia Orders Expulsion of Top UN Officials for “Meddling”
Ethiopia Orders Expulsion of Top UN Officials for “Meddling”
1 October 2021
More Than 2,000 Health Facilities Shuttered In Afghanistan
More Than 2,000 Health Facilities Shuttered In Afghanistan
1 October 2021
Recaptured Palestinian Prisoners Being Tortured in Israeli Jails: Lawyer
Recaptured Palestinian Prisoners Being Tortured in Israeli Jails: Lawyer
30 September 2021