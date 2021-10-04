Israeli Occupation Files Charges against Gilboa Prison Escapees

Islam Times - Israeli occupation court filed indictments on Sunday against the six Palestinian prisoners who escaped from Gilboa prison in September and the five inmates who assisted them.

Indictments were filed on Sunday at the Nazareth Magistrates’ Court against the six Palestinians: Mahmoud Al-Arda, Yaqoub Qader, Mohammad Al-Arda, Zakaria Zubeidi, Ayham Kamamji and Munadel NfaiaatThe six escaped Gilboa prison early in September through a tunnel they dug under the prison floor.Four of them were recaptured after a week in the occupied territories, while the other two, Kamamji and Infaiaat, were recaptured after two weeks in the West Bank city of Jenin.On Thursday, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) handed over the six Palestinians to the Israel Prison Service (IPS), which placed them in solitary confinement at different prisons: Zakaria Zubeidi was transferred to Eshel prison in Be’er Sheva; Mohammad Al-Arda to Shikma prison in Ashkelon; Mahmoud Al-Arda and Munadel Infaiaat at Ayalon prison in Ramla; Yaakov Kadri at Rimonim prison in Even Yehuda; and Ayham Nayef Kamamji at Kedar prison in Be’er Sheva.