0
Monday 4 October 2021 - 00:40

US Must Unfreeze $10 Bln to Show Goodwill: Iran FM

Story Code : 957062
US Must Unfreeze $10 Bln to Show Goodwill: Iran FM
If the Americans have "true intentions, let them release some of our assets, for example, $10 billion frozen in foreign banks", Hossein Amirabdollahian said in an interview with the state television IRIB late Saturday.

"But the Americans are not prepared to unlock them for us to be assured that they've taken into account the interests of the Iranian people at least this one time over the past decades," he said.

Amirabdollahian also warned that Tehran would sue South Korea if it continued to refuse to honor a debt of almost $8 billion for purchases of Iranian oil.

Iran's funds are frozen in South Korean banks.

"US pressure (on Seoul) is a fact but we cannot continue... to turn a blind eye to this question," he said, adding the government would allow the central bank to take legal action against two South Korean banks holding the funds.

Amirabdollahian said he had addressed the issue on Thursday during a telephone conversation with his South Korean counterpart Chung Eui-yong and asked him to allow Iran access to its assets "as soon as possible".
Related Stories
Rogue US regime's boorishness boundless: Iran FM
Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has lashed out at the United States for launching a blistering verbal attack on the International Criminal Court (ICC), saying ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Solution to N West Events Is to Prevent Foreign Intervention
Ayatollah Khamenei: Solution to N West Events Is to Prevent Foreign Intervention
North Korea Accuses UN Security Council of Double Standards over Missile Test
North Korea Accuses UN Security Council of Double Standards over Missile Test
3 October 2021
Israeli Submarine Chased out of Int’l Waters by Algeria Navy
Israeli Submarine Chased out of Int’l Waters by Algeria Navy
3 October 2021
US Forces Relocate Daesh Members from Camp in Syria to Iraq’s Mosul
US Forces Relocate Daesh Members from Camp in Syria to Iraq’s Mosul
3 October 2021
US More Divided Than Before: Almost Half of Americans Think ’It’s Time to Split’
US More Divided Than Before: Almost Half of Americans Think ’It’s Time to Split’
2 October 2021
Panama Police’s Arab Target Practice Sparks Outcry
Panama Police’s Arab Target Practice Sparks Outcry
2 October 2021
Silencing Freedom: British Prof Sacked over “Israel” Comments
Silencing Freedom: British Prof Sacked over “Israel” Comments
2 October 2021
Canadian Company Financing “Israel”-UAE Collaboration
Canadian Company Financing “Israel”-UAE Collaboration
2 October 2021
Iran Army Military Drill “Conquerors of Kheibar” Kicks Off In NW Borders
Iran Army Military Drill “Conquerors of Kheibar” Kicks Off In NW Borders
1 October 2021
US Lawmaker Urges Congress to End Saudi Impunity over Khashoggi Murder
US Lawmaker Urges Congress to End Saudi Impunity over Khashoggi Murder
1 October 2021
Ethiopia Orders Expulsion of Top UN Officials for “Meddling”
Ethiopia Orders Expulsion of Top UN Officials for “Meddling”
1 October 2021
More Than 2,000 Health Facilities Shuttered In Afghanistan
More Than 2,000 Health Facilities Shuttered In Afghanistan
1 October 2021
Recaptured Palestinian Prisoners Being Tortured in Israeli Jails: Lawyer
Recaptured Palestinian Prisoners Being Tortured in Israeli Jails: Lawyer
30 September 2021