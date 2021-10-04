UAE Official: Time to Manage Rivalry with Iran, Turkey
Story Code : 957063
Anwar Gargash, a diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, told during a conference on Saturday that there was uncertainty about the United States' commitment to the region.
He also expressed concern about a "looming cold war" between Washington and Beijing.
"The Turks have been very positive about what we are saying to them," he said. "Am I very positive about the reach out to Iran? Yes, I am. Am I very positive that Iran will change its regional course? I have to say I am more realistic here, but I am betting Iran is also concerned about vacuum and escalation."