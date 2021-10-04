UAE Official: Time to Manage Rivalry with Iran, Turkey

Islam Times - A senior UAE official said that the United Arab Emirates was trying to manage long-running rivalries with Iran and Turkey through dialogue to avoid any new confrontations in the region.

Anwar Gargash, a diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, told during a conference on Saturday that there was uncertainty about the United States' commitment to the region.He also expressed concern about a "looming cold war" between Washington and Beijing."The Turks have been very positive about what we are saying to them," he said. "Am I very positive about the reach out to Iran? Yes, I am. Am I very positive that Iran will change its regional course? I have to say I am more realistic here, but I am betting Iran is also concerned about vacuum and escalation."