0
Monday 4 October 2021 - 10:38

Russia Test Fires Hypersonic Missile from Submarine

Story Code : 957132
Russia Test Fires Hypersonic Missile from Submarine
Moscow has in recent years touted the development of weapons that it hopes will give it the edge in any arms race with the United States at a time of growing tensions with the West.

Hypersonics can travel more than five times the speed of sound and maneuver in mid-flight, making them much harder to track and intercept than traditional projectiles.

The military said on Monday it had fired a Tsirkon missile from the Severodvinsk nuclear submarine and hit a test target in the Barents Sea in Russia's Arctic.

"The test launch of the Tsirkon missile from a nuclear submarine was considered successful," the defense ministry said in a statement.

The ministry released grainy video footage showing missile flares illuminating the night sky.

The Zircon had already undergone several tests in recent years, including a launch from the Admiral Gorshkov frigate.

Putin used his state of the nation address in 2018 to reveal new hypersonic weapons, including the Tsirkon, saying it could hit targets at sea and on land with a range of 1,000 kilometers.

The Tsirkon looks set to join Avangard hypersonic glide vehicles that were put into service in 2019 and the air-launched Kinzhal [Dagger] missiles in Russia's arsenal.

The launch comes a week after North Korea said it had tested a new hypersonic weapon, becoming the latest country to join the hypersonic arms race.

Experts agree that, for now at least, Russia has an edge in their development.
Comment


Featured Stories
Secretive UK Base Linked to US Assassination of Iran’s Gen. Soleimani
Secretive UK Base Linked to US Assassination of Iran’s Gen. Soleimani
North, South Korea Talk on Hotline after Pyongyang’s Missile Tests
North, South Korea Talk on Hotline after Pyongyang’s Missile Tests
4 October 2021
Russia Test Fires Hypersonic Missile from Submarine
Russia Test Fires Hypersonic Missile from Submarine
4 October 2021
Zionist Media: ‘Israel’ Doesn’t Possess any Strategy to Confront Iran’s Nuclear Progress
Zionist Media: ‘Israel’ Doesn’t Possess any Strategy to Confront Iran’s Nuclear Progress
4 October 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei: Solution to N West Events Is to Prevent Foreign Intervention
Ayatollah Khamenei: Solution to N West Events Is to Prevent Foreign Intervention
3 October 2021
North Korea Accuses UN Security Council of Double Standards over Missile Test
North Korea Accuses UN Security Council of Double Standards over Missile Test
3 October 2021
Israeli Submarine Chased out of Int’l Waters by Algeria Navy
Israeli Submarine Chased out of Int’l Waters by Algeria Navy
3 October 2021
US Forces Relocate Daesh Members from Camp in Syria to Iraq’s Mosul
US Forces Relocate Daesh Members from Camp in Syria to Iraq’s Mosul
3 October 2021
US More Divided Than Before: Almost Half of Americans Think ’It’s Time to Split’
US More Divided Than Before: Almost Half of Americans Think ’It’s Time to Split’
2 October 2021
Panama Police’s Arab Target Practice Sparks Outcry
Panama Police’s Arab Target Practice Sparks Outcry
2 October 2021
Silencing Freedom: British Prof Sacked over “Israel” Comments
Silencing Freedom: British Prof Sacked over “Israel” Comments
2 October 2021
Canadian Company Financing “Israel”-UAE Collaboration
Canadian Company Financing “Israel”-UAE Collaboration
2 October 2021
Iran Army Military Drill “Conquerors of Kheibar” Kicks Off In NW Borders
Iran Army Military Drill “Conquerors of Kheibar” Kicks Off In NW Borders
1 October 2021