Monday 4 October 2021 - 12:34

Syrian Army Enters City of Nawaas As Militants Continue to Surrender

Story Code : 957158
Syrian government forces continue to advance into formerly militants-held areas of Daraa as part of a ceasefire deal mediated by Moscow.

Reporting from Dara, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) indicated that dozens of militants, wanted people, and military deserters from Jasem City, al-Nimir village, and al-Hara town settled their status at the cultural center in Jasem City, as part of the proposed settlement agreement, and as a step toward restoring security and stability, as well as beginning the rehabilitation of service facilities by service institutions.

Militants handed over their weapons, which allows them to remain in the city as part of a negotiated amnesty with Damascus.

Syria has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy since March 2011. Daraa was formerly a militant stronghold and has been a main operation ground for anti-government militants for ten years.
