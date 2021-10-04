0
Monday 4 October 2021 - 21:20

Israeli-Born US Diplomat to Mediate Maritime Border Talks between Lebanon, Zionist Entity

Axios reported on Sunday that US State Department Senior Advisor for Energy Security Amos Hochstein will serve as the mediator.
 
The Israeli-born Hochstein is replacing career American diplomat John Desrocher, who served in the role since the US-sponsored talks started in October 2020 under the administration of former president Donald Trump.
 
Desrocher will become charge d’affaires at the US embassy in Qatar, according to the report.
 
The talks were stalled in May after several rounds and the appointment of Hochstein, a close confidant of Biden.
 
“We can confirm that Amos Hochstein will resume his role as US mediator for the Israel-Lebanon maritime border talks, which he held during the Obama administration. He looks to build upon the strong work done by Ambassador John Desrocher over the last year,” a State Department spokesperson told Axios.
 
An Israeli official said that Hochstein would visit the Zionist entity and Lebanon in October.
 
The maritime dispute involves natural gas exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean.
