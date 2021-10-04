0
Monday 4 October 2021 - 22:00

Seven More Killed in Oman following Tropical Storm Shaheen

Story Code : 957229
Four people had been killed on Sunday including a child.

Latest data showed that the storm had subsided, the civil aviation authority said on Monday, warning that scattered rainfall was still expected, Reuters reported.

It urged citizens to be careful crossing valleys and avoid low lying areas.

When its eye crossed land, Shaheen was carrying winds of between 120kmh and 150kmh, Omani authorities said. It was throwing up waves of up to 10 meters.

Video footage from Omani broadcasters showed vehicles submerged as people tried to make their way through muddy brown floodwater. State TV showed people in flooded areas being rescued by helicopter.

Up to 500cm of rain was expected in some areas, raising the risk of flash floods.

Cyclones steadily lose their power over land and Shaheen was downgraded to a tropical storm after it cleared the ocean, the meteorology service said on Twitter.
