Afghanistan Receives 4rd Shipment of Aid from Iran

Islam Times - The fourth shipment of Iranian aid to the Afghan people in the past month was delivered to the Afghan authorities early on Monday at the zero point gate between Iran and Afghanistan at Khorasan Razavi and Herat border.

The 94-tonne shipment includes oil, pasta, pharmaceuticals, oxygen capsules, and winter clothing donated to deprived people in Afghanistan.Research conducted by the World Food Program (WFP) says that famine and drought have caused a food crisis in various parts of Afghanistan.With the rise of the Taliban in Afghanistan, the Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly stressed that it remains with the Afghan people and will not withhold any assistance in forming an inclusive government in Afghanistan.