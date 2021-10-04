8 Terrorists Arrested in Moscow

Islam Times - Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) officers have quashed the activities of a cell belonging to the Hizb ut-Tahrir international terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia).

"Russia’s Federal Security Service, in cooperation with units of the Russian Interior Ministry and the Federal National Guard Service has foiled the activities of a cell from the Hizb ut-Tahrir international terrorist organization. Two ringleaders and six of its active members were detained," the Public Relations Center of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) told TASS.The cell’s members "carried out unconstitutional activities based on the doctrine of the creation of the so-called worldwide caliphate", the statement added.