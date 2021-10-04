0
Monday 4 October 2021 - 22:55

PMU Repels Daesh Attack in Northern Iraq

Story Code : 957234
PMU Repels Daesh Attack in Northern Iraq
The successful counterattack came on Sunday by the PMU’s 22nd Brigade that commands counter-terrorism operations spanning the northern Province of Kirkuk and the eastern bank of the Tigris River.

The terrorists were pushed back from the Hamrin Mountains in the Salahuddin Province, Iraq’s mawazin.net news outlet reported, citing a PMU statement.

According to the statement, the fighters were still busy fighting off the terrorists in the rugged terrain.

The PMU was officially integrated into Iraq’s armed forces due to its decisive contribution to Daesh’s defeat in 2017.

The terrorist group had emerged in Iraq three years earlier amid the chaos that had resulted from more than a decade of United States-led invasion.

Daesh’s sleeper cells have ramped up their attacks in the run-up to Iraq’s high-stakes parliamentary elections that have been scheduled for October 10.

As well as Kirkuk and Salahuddin, the group’s remnants have been trying to stage disruptive operations in the eastern Province of Diyala, the western Province of al-Anbar, and the northern Province of Nineveh as well as the capital Baghdad.
Comment


Featured Stories
Secretive UK Base Linked to US Assassination of Iran’s Gen. Soleimani
Secretive UK Base Linked to US Assassination of Iran’s Gen. Soleimani
North, South Korea Talk on Hotline after Pyongyang’s Missile Tests
North, South Korea Talk on Hotline after Pyongyang’s Missile Tests
4 October 2021
Russia Test Fires Hypersonic Missile from Submarine
Russia Test Fires Hypersonic Missile from Submarine
4 October 2021
Zionist Media: ‘Israel’ Doesn’t Possess any Strategy to Confront Iran’s Nuclear Progress
Zionist Media: ‘Israel’ Doesn’t Possess any Strategy to Confront Iran’s Nuclear Progress
4 October 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei: Solution to N West Events Is to Prevent Foreign Intervention
Ayatollah Khamenei: Solution to N West Events Is to Prevent Foreign Intervention
3 October 2021
North Korea Accuses UN Security Council of Double Standards over Missile Test
North Korea Accuses UN Security Council of Double Standards over Missile Test
3 October 2021
Israeli Submarine Chased out of Int’l Waters by Algeria Navy
Israeli Submarine Chased out of Int’l Waters by Algeria Navy
3 October 2021
US Forces Relocate Daesh Members from Camp in Syria to Iraq’s Mosul
US Forces Relocate Daesh Members from Camp in Syria to Iraq’s Mosul
3 October 2021
US More Divided Than Before: Almost Half of Americans Think ’It’s Time to Split’
US More Divided Than Before: Almost Half of Americans Think ’It’s Time to Split’
2 October 2021
Panama Police’s Arab Target Practice Sparks Outcry
Panama Police’s Arab Target Practice Sparks Outcry
2 October 2021
Silencing Freedom: British Prof Sacked over “Israel” Comments
Silencing Freedom: British Prof Sacked over “Israel” Comments
2 October 2021
Canadian Company Financing “Israel”-UAE Collaboration
Canadian Company Financing “Israel”-UAE Collaboration
2 October 2021
Iran Army Military Drill “Conquerors of Kheibar” Kicks Off In NW Borders
Iran Army Military Drill “Conquerors of Kheibar” Kicks Off In NW Borders
1 October 2021