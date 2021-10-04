PMU Repels Daesh Attack in Northern Iraq

Islam Times - Fighters of the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) or Hashd al-Sha’abi, an umbrella anti-terror organization, have repelled an attack by the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group’s remnants in the Arab country’s north.

The successful counterattack came on Sunday by the PMU’s 22nd Brigade that commands counter-terrorism operations spanning the northern Province of Kirkuk and the eastern bank of the Tigris River.The terrorists were pushed back from the Hamrin Mountains in the Salahuddin Province, Iraq’s mawazin.net news outlet reported, citing a PMU statement.According to the statement, the fighters were still busy fighting off the terrorists in the rugged terrain.The PMU was officially integrated into Iraq’s armed forces due to its decisive contribution to Daesh’s defeat in 2017.The terrorist group had emerged in Iraq three years earlier amid the chaos that had resulted from more than a decade of United States-led invasion.Daesh’s sleeper cells have ramped up their attacks in the run-up to Iraq’s high-stakes parliamentary elections that have been scheduled for October 10.As well as Kirkuk and Salahuddin, the group’s remnants have been trying to stage disruptive operations in the eastern Province of Diyala, the western Province of al-Anbar, and the northern Province of Nineveh as well as the capital Baghdad.