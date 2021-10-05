0
Tuesday 5 October 2021 - 08:38

’Israeli’ Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu Slams New Gov’t

Story Code : 957272
’Israeli’ Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu Slams New Gov’t
The former prime minister was addressing the Knesset plenum in al-Quds [Jerusalem] at the start of the winter session.
 
He claimed that the government "allowed" the deaths of more than 1,400 “Israelis” in three months during the delta variant outbreak.
 
He also maintained that the government "tolerates" Iran's nuclear activity, agreeing to coordinate military activity with the United States and refusing to oppose the potential resumption of a nuclear deal.
 
"Have you gone mad?" he said, attacking “Israeli” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for not opposing the deal during his recent speech at the UN. "You accept it as a done deal," he added.
 
He also argued that the government is not acting adequately against Iran and Palestine.
 
"There is no leadership, no reaction, no decision, there is only public relations," he said, alleging that the media act as a spokesperson for the government.
Comment


Featured Stories
Pompeo Warns Biden Administration
Pompeo Warns Biden Administration's Immigration Policy May Kill 'Kids All Across America'
Turkish Fighter Jets Bomb Northern Iraq
Turkish Fighter Jets Bomb Northern Iraq
5 October 2021
Saudi Arabia Involved in Providing Weapons to Al-Qaeda, Daesh in Yemen: International Reports
Saudi Arabia Involved in Providing Weapons to Al-Qaeda, Daesh in Yemen: International Reports
5 October 2021
Russia: Terrorist Threat Escalating in Some Areas in Syria’s Idlib
Russia: Terrorist Threat Escalating in Some Areas in Syria’s Idlib
5 October 2021
Secretive UK Base Linked to US Assassination of Iran’s Gen. Soleimani
Secretive UK Base Linked to US Assassination of Iran’s Gen. Soleimani
4 October 2021
North, South Korea Talk on Hotline after Pyongyang’s Missile Tests
North, South Korea Talk on Hotline after Pyongyang’s Missile Tests
4 October 2021
Russia Test Fires Hypersonic Missile from Submarine
Russia Test Fires Hypersonic Missile from Submarine
4 October 2021
Zionist Media: ‘Israel’ Doesn’t Possess any Strategy to Confront Iran’s Nuclear Progress
Zionist Media: ‘Israel’ Doesn’t Possess any Strategy to Confront Iran’s Nuclear Progress
4 October 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei: Solution to N West Events Is to Prevent Foreign Intervention
Ayatollah Khamenei: Solution to N West Events Is to Prevent Foreign Intervention
3 October 2021
North Korea Accuses UN Security Council of Double Standards over Missile Test
North Korea Accuses UN Security Council of Double Standards over Missile Test
3 October 2021
Israeli Submarine Chased out of Int’l Waters by Algeria Navy
Israeli Submarine Chased out of Int’l Waters by Algeria Navy
3 October 2021
US Forces Relocate Daesh Members from Camp in Syria to Iraq’s Mosul
US Forces Relocate Daesh Members from Camp in Syria to Iraq’s Mosul
3 October 2021
US More Divided Than Before: Almost Half of Americans Think ’It’s Time to Split’
US More Divided Than Before: Almost Half of Americans Think ’It’s Time to Split’
2 October 2021