Tuesday 5 October 2021 - 08:47

Iran Syria’s Partner in Victory against Terrorism: Top Syrian Official

Story Code : 957276
“[Our] Russian friends and Iranian brothers are Syria’s partners in this victory against terrorism,” Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal al-Mekdad’s aide, Ayman Sousan said on Monday, speaking with Lebanon’s al-Manar television network.
 
He also praised the role that was played by the Lebanese resistance group Hezbollah in helping out the Syrian army in the face of “the plot” that has been targeting his country.
 
Syria found itself in the grips of rampant foreign-backed violence in 2011, seeking out the support of its allies, including the Islamic Republic and the Russian Federation.
 
Acknowledging the request, Iran began providing the Syrian military with advisory support, and Russia started lending aerial support to the Syrian forces’ ground operations.
 
The combined assistance began reversing anti-Syria terrorists’ advances and helped the country defeat the Takfiri Daesh group in late 2017.
 
This is while a sprawling United States-led coalition that had invaded Syria in 2014 under the same pretext of dislodging Daesh was suspiciously slow in gaining ground against the terrorists.
 
The coalition would, meanwhile, raze whole areas inside the Arab country under the banner of fighting Takfiris, something that Russia likened to World War-era bombings.
 
Sousan identified the US’s policies and “the oppressive war that it waged against Syria” as the reason behind the Syrian people’s woes.
 
“Now that the plot against Syria has been defeated, the US had better leave in the same way that it left Afghanistan,” he urged.
Comment


