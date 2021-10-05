Macron Suggests Conditions for Recognizing Taliban

Islam Times - France President said says that the G20 must send the Taliban a clear message on the price of recognition.

France's President Emmanuel Macron said the forthcoming G20 summit must send a clear message to Afghanistan's Taliban on the conditions for international recognition.In an interview with France Inter radio station broadcast on Tuesday, Macron said that those conditions must include equality for women, access to foreign humanitarian operations, and non-cooperation with other terror groups."I believe international recognition should have a price, and the dignity of Afghan women, equality between men and women, should be one of the points on which we insist and should be a condition for us," Macron said.Referring to the G20 summit due to take place in Rome later this month, Macron said: "We will talk about Afghanistan. We absolutely must, that's to say us, the Europeans, the Americans, China, Russia, the big powers of Africa, Asia, the Pacific, and Latin America altogether, we must have a very clear message that we will set conditions for recognition of the Taliban."The Taliban entered Kabul and the Presidential Palace on August 15, 2021, without a fight and then formed a new government, and now all the executive affairs of the country are in their hands.The group, which swept to power in mid-August, had vowed a softer and more inclusive approach than during their brutal 1996 to 2001 rule, when women were largely excluded from public life, including work and education.