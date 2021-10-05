14 Soldiers Killed, 7 Injured by Terrorists in Africa's Burkina Faso

Islam Times - At least 14 soldiers were killed and seven injured by extremists at the Yirgou military barracks in Burkina Faso's Sanmatenga province on Monday, the government said.

A large group of heavily armed militants killed 14 Burkina Faso soldiers and injured seven others in a dawn attack in the north on Monday, the government said in a statement.The soldiers were targeted at 5 am by a large number of heavily armed men and showed “great combativeness,” Minister of Defense Aime Barthelemy Simpore said in a statement.The government immediately launched an aerial and ground offensive, he said.Locals near the attack said they were shocked, given there had been an increased military presence in the area recently.