Tuesday 5 October 2021 - 10:57

Russia: Terrorist Threat Escalating in Some Areas in Syria’s Idlib

"The terrorist threat is still in place in the Idlib de-escalation zone and is even escalating in some areas. Today, we expressed concern over this situation," he stated, TASS reported.

According to the Russian top diplomat, terrorist groups continue to stage attacks from the Idlib zone at the Syrian government army positions and against the Russian contingent.

"That is why, Russia unequivocally reiterates the necessity of the full implementation of the agreements reached by Presidents [of Russia Vladimir] Putin and [of Turkey Recep Tayyip] Erdogan on the isolation of terrorists, first of all from Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (formerly known as Jabhat Al-Nusra), however they’re disguising themseleves, with the ultimate goal of exterminating these groups," Lavrov stated, noting, "We are guided by this approach and the sooner it is done, the better".

Russia hopes that Turkey will be guided by the principles of respect to Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity it has repeatedly declared, Lavrov said.

"As for the statement by Mr. [Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim] Kalin, I’d rather cite the statement by President Erdogan who has said publicly more than once that Syria is an independent state and that Turkey will fully respect its sovereignty and territorial integrity. That is why, in the context of final settlement, we will proceed from the fact that Turkey will stick to this very position," he added, commenting on Kalin’s statement that Turkey had the same right to be present in Syria as Russia and the United States.

Speaking about foreign armed presence in Syria, Lavrov recalled United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254, which reiterates Syria’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

"Under this resolution, only those armed forces that were invited by the legitimate government of Syria, a United Nations member, have the right to be present in that country. Naturally, it applies to US units. By the way, along with the regular army, there are numerous so-called private military companies. This should also be taken into account," he noted.
Russia Test Fires Hypersonic Missile from Submarine
Islam Times - Russia said on Monday it had launched a new hypersonic cruise missile from a submarine, the latest test of emerging weapons President Vladimir Putin has dubbed "invincible....
