Abbas’ Request to Meet Israeli Officials Shows ‘Decline’ in PA Leadership, Emboldens Regime: Hamas

Islam Times - Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, has rebuked President Mahmoud Abbas for his request to meet Israeli officials, saying the move shows a “decline” in the Palestinian Authority leadership and encourages the occupying regime to escalate its aggression against Palestinians.

Hazem Qassem, a spokesman for the Gaza-based resistance movement, said in an Arabic-language tweet on Monday that Abbas was “begging” to meet with the Israeli prime minister and the regime’s extremist interior minister, adding that the humiliating request showed the “decline” in the behavior of Palestinian Authority (PA) and its leadership.“The begging of PA President Mahmoud Abbas to meet with the prime minister of the occupation regime and the extremist Zionist minister Shaked reflects the decline in the behavior of the PA and its leadership, and is in complete contradiction to the popular position that rejects this humiliation in dealing with the occupation,” Qassem wrote in the tweet.“Such behavior by the leadership of the authority encourages the occupation to escalate its aggression against our people,” he added.The condemnation came a day after Abbas received an Israeli delegation in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, during which the Palestinian Authority president asked the members of the delegation to convey a message to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the regime’s interior minister Ayelet Shaked of his interest to meet with them for talks.The Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP) also censured the Palestinian president’s request to meet the Israeli officials, saying Shaked is an "extremist and racist that does not deserve attention.”Shaked, the No. 2 in Bennett’s right-wing Yamina party, is known for her harsh stance against the Palestinians and her staunch support for the illegal Israeli settlement expansions.More than 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and East al-Quds.The UN Security Council has only condemned Israel’s settlement activities in the occupied territories in several resolutions.Palestinians want the West Bank as part of a future independent Palestinian state with East al-Quds as its capital.