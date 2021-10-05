Yemeni Hospital Opens Surgical Ward with Iran's Assistance

Islam Times - Republican Hospital in Yemeni capital Sana'a has opened a surgical emergency department for its maternity section after 25 years, with the assistance of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Irlou stated that the assistance was provided at the request of Yemeni Health Minister Dr. Taha al-Mutawakkil and as part of Iran-Yemen bilateral cooperation, according to IRNA.

Yemen's Deputy Health Minister, who was present at the department's inauguration, expressed gratitude to Iran's Leader and people, adding that the hospital opened at a time when Yemenis are suffering from a blockade.

Since 2015, Yemen has been engulfed in a deadly war waged by Saudi Arabia and its allies.

Thousands of people have been killed, millions displaced, and infrastructure, including hospitals, has been destroyed as a result of the aggression.

Iran's Ambassador to Yemen Hassan Irlou confirmed this on Tuesday, saying the department had been inactive for 25 years.