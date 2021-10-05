0
Tuesday 5 October 2021 - 21:16

Yemeni Hospital Opens Surgical Ward with Iran's Assistance

Story Code : 957366
Yemeni Hospital Opens Surgical Ward with Iran
Iran's Ambassador to Yemen Hassan Irlou confirmed this on Tuesday, saying the department had been inactive for 25 years.
 
Irlou stated that the assistance was provided at the request of Yemeni Health Minister Dr. Taha al-Mutawakkil and as part of Iran-Yemen bilateral cooperation, according to IRNA.
 
Yemen's Deputy Health Minister, who was present at the department's inauguration, expressed gratitude to Iran's Leader and people, adding that the hospital opened at a time when Yemenis are suffering from a blockade.
 
Since 2015, Yemen has been engulfed in a deadly war waged by Saudi Arabia and its allies.
 
Thousands of people have been killed, millions displaced, and infrastructure, including hospitals, has been destroyed as a result of the aggression.
Related Stories
US reiterates support for Syria rebels, confirms assistance
Islam Times - The United States has once again confirmed that it is assisting Syrian armed opposition groups to overthrow the government of President Bashar al-Assad.
Comment


Featured Stories
Pompeo Warns Biden Administration
Pompeo Warns Biden Administration's Immigration Policy May Kill 'Kids All Across America'
Turkish Fighter Jets Bomb Northern Iraq
Turkish Fighter Jets Bomb Northern Iraq
5 October 2021
Saudi Arabia Involved in Providing Weapons to Al-Qaeda, Daesh in Yemen: International Reports
Saudi Arabia Involved in Providing Weapons to Al-Qaeda, Daesh in Yemen: International Reports
5 October 2021
Russia: Terrorist Threat Escalating in Some Areas in Syria’s Idlib
Russia: Terrorist Threat Escalating in Some Areas in Syria’s Idlib
5 October 2021
Secretive UK Base Linked to US Assassination of Iran’s Gen. Soleimani
Secretive UK Base Linked to US Assassination of Iran’s Gen. Soleimani
4 October 2021
North, South Korea Talk on Hotline after Pyongyang’s Missile Tests
North, South Korea Talk on Hotline after Pyongyang’s Missile Tests
4 October 2021
Russia Test Fires Hypersonic Missile from Submarine
Russia Test Fires Hypersonic Missile from Submarine
4 October 2021
Zionist Media: ‘Israel’ Doesn’t Possess any Strategy to Confront Iran’s Nuclear Progress
Zionist Media: ‘Israel’ Doesn’t Possess any Strategy to Confront Iran’s Nuclear Progress
4 October 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei: Solution to N West Events Is to Prevent Foreign Intervention
Ayatollah Khamenei: Solution to N West Events Is to Prevent Foreign Intervention
3 October 2021
North Korea Accuses UN Security Council of Double Standards over Missile Test
North Korea Accuses UN Security Council of Double Standards over Missile Test
3 October 2021
Israeli Submarine Chased out of Int’l Waters by Algeria Navy
Israeli Submarine Chased out of Int’l Waters by Algeria Navy
3 October 2021
US Forces Relocate Daesh Members from Camp in Syria to Iraq’s Mosul
US Forces Relocate Daesh Members from Camp in Syria to Iraq’s Mosul
3 October 2021
US More Divided Than Before: Almost Half of Americans Think ’It’s Time to Split’
US More Divided Than Before: Almost Half of Americans Think ’It’s Time to Split’
2 October 2021