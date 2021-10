Islam Times - The Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) terrorist group claimed responsibility for a deadly attack near a Kabul mosque on Sunday, just hours after the Taliban said that a Daesh sleeper cell in the Afghan capital had been dismantled.

The terrorist group said through its news agency Amaq that Sunday's attack that led to the deaths of at least five people was carried out by one of its suicide bombers, CGTN reported.The news comes after the Taliban's spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, said Taliban soldiers carried out an operation targeting a Daesh sleeper cell in the north of Kabul on Sunday evening.The "Daesh center was completely destroyed, and all the Daesh members in it were killed," Mujahid said on Twitter.