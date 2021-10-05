0
Tuesday 5 October 2021 - 22:14

Saudi Arabia Executes Shia Muslim Accused of Links to a ‘Terrorist Cell’

Story Code : 957374
The state run Saudi Press Agency (SPA), citing the ministry of interior, reported on Tuesday that the man, identified as Muslim bin Muhammad al-Muhsin from the al-Awamia neighborhood, was also accused of participating in the murder of a citizen and possessing and making a Molotov cocktail bomb in order to attack security personnel.
 
The SPA added that the “terrorist cell” had sought to destabilize the country’s internal security. The agency said the execution was carried out as a punishment for al-Muhsin in Eastern Province’s Dammam.
 
Saudi regime’s security authorities claimed that they arrested al-Muhsin after investigations proved he was involved in the crimes.
 
The execution ruling was upheld by the country’s Specialized Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court. However, a royal order was issued to enforce the ruling.
 
In Saudi Arabia, heir apparent Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) has been leading a crackdown against pro-democracy campaigners. In September, authorities executed a young man from Qatif over trumped-up allegations of terrorist activities.
 
The Saudi Interior Ministry alleged that the national had “smuggled weapons to and from Saudi Arabia and was part of a “terrorist cell” that aims to destabilize security in the country.”
 
Saudi Arabia has also stepped up politically-motivated arrests, prosecution and conviction of peaceful dissident writers and human rights campaigners, in particular in Eastern Province, which has been the scene of peaceful demonstrations since February 2011.
 
Protesters have been demanding reforms, freedom of expression, the release of political prisoners, and an end to economic and religious discrimination against the oil-rich region.
