UAE Hosts ‘Israeli’ Minister In First Diplomatic Visit since Normalization

Islam Times - In yet another unashamed step to cement normalization, the United Arab Emirates hosted Zionist so-called Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked as part of her first diplomatic visit to the Middle Eastern country.

The Zionist entity and the UAE normalized their relations in September 2020 with the so-called ‘Abraham Accords’ signed in Washington.Shaked met with UAE’s Interior Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Saif Bin Zayed al-Nahyan during a visit to Abu Dhabi, where they discussed initiatives to promote mutual cooperation, form digitization, and the level of security in the Gulf state.Shaked told her counterpart that the ‘Israeli’ relationship with the UAE is strategic and important.She also invited her counterpart to visit the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories.