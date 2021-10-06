0
Wednesday 6 October 2021 - 23:13

Islamic Jihad’s Nakhale: Our Victory is a Promise, We’ll Enter Al-Aqsa

Story Code : 957543
Islamic Jihad’s Nakhale: Our Victory is a Promise, We’ll Enter Al-Aqsa
In a ceremony on the 34th anniversary of the Palestinian Resistance movement, Nakhale said the Zionist enemy will be defeated.

“We raise slogan of victory due to our confidence that we are more powerful than before as were are more ready to offer sacrifices,” Nakhale addressed the ceremony in Beirut.

Similar ceremonies were made also in Gaza and Damascus and Nakhale was addressing them via video conference.

He saluted Syria and Lebanon over their pro-Resistance stances.

“We salute Syria along with its Arab leadership which confronts the US-Zionist hegemony. We salute Lebanon and its Resistance.”

He also praised the six Palestinians who escaped from the Gilboa Israeli prison earlier in September, saying: “Tunnel of Freedom’ Operation and events which followed it prove that this land is ours

Nakhale pointed to achievements secured by the Palestinian Resistance last May.

“Al-Quds Sword Operation exposed vulnerability of the Israeli occupation and revived the hope of victory.”
Related Stories
Senior Palestine official slams Israeli cabinet meeting held under al-Aqsa
Islam Times - A senior Palestinian official has said Israel’s convening a cabinet meeting in the tunnels under the al-Aqsa compound is a "provocation....
Comment


Featured Stories
US Reveals Nuclear Bomb Numbers after Trump Blackout
US Reveals Nuclear Bomb Numbers after Trump Blackout
Yemeni Air Defenses Shoot Down Saudi Fighter Jet in Marib
Yemeni Air Defenses Shoot Down Saudi Fighter Jet in Marib
6 October 2021
Int’l Advocacy Bodies Urge AU to Withdraw “Israel’s” Observer Status
Int’l Advocacy Bodies Urge AU to Withdraw “Israel’s” Observer Status
6 October 2021
CIA Informants Overseas Killed, Captured or Compromised By Dozens: Reports
CIA Informants Overseas Killed, Captured or Compromised By Dozens: Reports
6 October 2021
Pompeo Warns Biden Administration
Pompeo Warns Biden Administration's Immigration Policy May Kill 'Kids All Across America'
5 October 2021
Turkish Fighter Jets Bomb Northern Iraq
Turkish Fighter Jets Bomb Northern Iraq
5 October 2021
Saudi Arabia Involved in Providing Weapons to Al-Qaeda, Daesh in Yemen: International Reports
Saudi Arabia Involved in Providing Weapons to Al-Qaeda, Daesh in Yemen: International Reports
5 October 2021
Russia: Terrorist Threat Escalating in Some Areas in Syria’s Idlib
Russia: Terrorist Threat Escalating in Some Areas in Syria’s Idlib
5 October 2021
Secretive UK Base Linked to US Assassination of Iran’s Gen. Soleimani
Secretive UK Base Linked to US Assassination of Iran’s Gen. Soleimani
4 October 2021
North, South Korea Talk on Hotline after Pyongyang’s Missile Tests
North, South Korea Talk on Hotline after Pyongyang’s Missile Tests
4 October 2021
Russia Test Fires Hypersonic Missile from Submarine
Russia Test Fires Hypersonic Missile from Submarine
4 October 2021
Zionist Media: ‘Israel’ Doesn’t Possess any Strategy to Confront Iran’s Nuclear Progress
Zionist Media: ‘Israel’ Doesn’t Possess any Strategy to Confront Iran’s Nuclear Progress
4 October 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei: Solution to N West Events Is to Prevent Foreign Intervention
Ayatollah Khamenei: Solution to N West Events Is to Prevent Foreign Intervention
3 October 2021