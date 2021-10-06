0
Wednesday 6 October 2021 - 23:15

Turkey Is Working with Iran to Secure Its Borders: Kalin

Story Code : 957544
Turkey Is Working with Iran to Secure Its Borders: Kalin
"We are doing everything to secure our border, are working with Iranian border security, have built a wall, electronic surveillance systems, installed cameras, built observation posts. Now the international community, the US, the UN, need to act. We cannot take in any more people," Kalın said in an interview with German magazine SPIEGE with regard new influxes of Afghan refugees.

In response to Turkey's close relations with Russian much to NATO's chagrin, the Turkish official said, "We are a strong member of NATO and are fully and completely committed to it. We have often taken part in its missions. We want to see NATO as a strong alliance. Problems among members should not weaken it."

He stressed that Europe needs to be independent of the United States, saying "America is an important actor. But I criticize the Europeans for looking first towards Washington when they make many decisions. It doesn’t show political leadership. Nobody is saying that the Europeans should leave America out of their decisions. But Europe is a strong continent – politically and economically very significant. It should be more influential and independent when it comes to geostrategic decisions – but instead it remains in the shadow of the US."

On the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Kalin claimed, "Saudi Arabia has worked through the matter legally. Now we need to concentrate on where we can work together."
Related Stories
Iran’s Nuclear Program does not present any Threat
A top adviser to Turkey’s prime minister stated that there would be no threat whatsoever regarding Iran obtaining nuclear ability in order to achieve ...
Comment


Featured Stories
US Reveals Nuclear Bomb Numbers after Trump Blackout
US Reveals Nuclear Bomb Numbers after Trump Blackout
Yemeni Air Defenses Shoot Down Saudi Fighter Jet in Marib
Yemeni Air Defenses Shoot Down Saudi Fighter Jet in Marib
6 October 2021
Int’l Advocacy Bodies Urge AU to Withdraw “Israel’s” Observer Status
Int’l Advocacy Bodies Urge AU to Withdraw “Israel’s” Observer Status
6 October 2021
CIA Informants Overseas Killed, Captured or Compromised By Dozens: Reports
CIA Informants Overseas Killed, Captured or Compromised By Dozens: Reports
6 October 2021
Pompeo Warns Biden Administration
Pompeo Warns Biden Administration's Immigration Policy May Kill 'Kids All Across America'
5 October 2021
Turkish Fighter Jets Bomb Northern Iraq
Turkish Fighter Jets Bomb Northern Iraq
5 October 2021
Saudi Arabia Involved in Providing Weapons to Al-Qaeda, Daesh in Yemen: International Reports
Saudi Arabia Involved in Providing Weapons to Al-Qaeda, Daesh in Yemen: International Reports
5 October 2021
Russia: Terrorist Threat Escalating in Some Areas in Syria’s Idlib
Russia: Terrorist Threat Escalating in Some Areas in Syria’s Idlib
5 October 2021
Secretive UK Base Linked to US Assassination of Iran’s Gen. Soleimani
Secretive UK Base Linked to US Assassination of Iran’s Gen. Soleimani
4 October 2021
North, South Korea Talk on Hotline after Pyongyang’s Missile Tests
North, South Korea Talk on Hotline after Pyongyang’s Missile Tests
4 October 2021
Russia Test Fires Hypersonic Missile from Submarine
Russia Test Fires Hypersonic Missile from Submarine
4 October 2021
Zionist Media: ‘Israel’ Doesn’t Possess any Strategy to Confront Iran’s Nuclear Progress
Zionist Media: ‘Israel’ Doesn’t Possess any Strategy to Confront Iran’s Nuclear Progress
4 October 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei: Solution to N West Events Is to Prevent Foreign Intervention
Ayatollah Khamenei: Solution to N West Events Is to Prevent Foreign Intervention
3 October 2021