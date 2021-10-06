Yemeni Official Calls UN to Fulfill Its Commitments

Islam Times - The head of the Yemen High Political Committee called on the UN Coordinator to fulfill his humanitarian role in alleviating the suffering of the Yemeni people.

The head of the Yemen High Political Committee, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, met with the UN Coordinator in Yemen, William David Gressly.Al-Houthi and Gressly discussed the consequences of continuing the siege, the closure of Sanaa airport and the port of Al-Hudaydah, and the continued salary cuts resulting from the transfer of the Central Bank to Aden, which has caused humanitarian catastrophes for many Yemenis.The head of the Yemeni High Political Committee called on the United Nations to take the necessary steps to end the aggression and continued siege of Yemen by the Saudi-led coalition.With the support of the United States, the UAE, and several other countries, Saudi Arabia has launched a military invasion of Yemen since March 2015 and land, sea, and air siege.By the outbreak of war, more than 17,000 Yemenis were killed, tens of thousands were injured, and millions of Yemenis were displaced.