0
Wednesday 6 October 2021 - 23:25

Yemeni Official Calls UN to Fulfill Its Commitments

Story Code : 957546
Yemeni Official Calls UN to Fulfill Its Commitments
The head of the Yemen High Political Committee, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, met with the UN Coordinator in Yemen, William David Gressly.

Al-Houthi and Gressly discussed the consequences of continuing the siege, the closure of Sanaa airport and the port of Al-Hudaydah, and the continued salary cuts resulting from the transfer of the Central Bank to Aden, which has caused humanitarian catastrophes for many Yemenis.

The head of the Yemeni High Political Committee called on the United Nations to take the necessary steps to end the aggression and continued siege of Yemen by the Saudi-led coalition.

With the support of the United States, the UAE, and several other countries, Saudi Arabia has launched a military invasion of Yemen since March 2015 and land, sea, and air siege.

By the outbreak of war, more than 17,000 Yemenis were killed, tens of thousands were injured, and millions of Yemenis were displaced.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Reveals Nuclear Bomb Numbers after Trump Blackout
US Reveals Nuclear Bomb Numbers after Trump Blackout
Yemeni Air Defenses Shoot Down Saudi Fighter Jet in Marib
Yemeni Air Defenses Shoot Down Saudi Fighter Jet in Marib
6 October 2021
Int’l Advocacy Bodies Urge AU to Withdraw “Israel’s” Observer Status
Int’l Advocacy Bodies Urge AU to Withdraw “Israel’s” Observer Status
6 October 2021
CIA Informants Overseas Killed, Captured or Compromised By Dozens: Reports
CIA Informants Overseas Killed, Captured or Compromised By Dozens: Reports
6 October 2021
Pompeo Warns Biden Administration
Pompeo Warns Biden Administration's Immigration Policy May Kill 'Kids All Across America'
5 October 2021
Turkish Fighter Jets Bomb Northern Iraq
Turkish Fighter Jets Bomb Northern Iraq
5 October 2021
Saudi Arabia Involved in Providing Weapons to Al-Qaeda, Daesh in Yemen: International Reports
Saudi Arabia Involved in Providing Weapons to Al-Qaeda, Daesh in Yemen: International Reports
5 October 2021
Russia: Terrorist Threat Escalating in Some Areas in Syria’s Idlib
Russia: Terrorist Threat Escalating in Some Areas in Syria’s Idlib
5 October 2021
Secretive UK Base Linked to US Assassination of Iran’s Gen. Soleimani
Secretive UK Base Linked to US Assassination of Iran’s Gen. Soleimani
4 October 2021
North, South Korea Talk on Hotline after Pyongyang’s Missile Tests
North, South Korea Talk on Hotline after Pyongyang’s Missile Tests
4 October 2021
Russia Test Fires Hypersonic Missile from Submarine
Russia Test Fires Hypersonic Missile from Submarine
4 October 2021
Zionist Media: ‘Israel’ Doesn’t Possess any Strategy to Confront Iran’s Nuclear Progress
Zionist Media: ‘Israel’ Doesn’t Possess any Strategy to Confront Iran’s Nuclear Progress
4 October 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei: Solution to N West Events Is to Prevent Foreign Intervention
Ayatollah Khamenei: Solution to N West Events Is to Prevent Foreign Intervention
3 October 2021