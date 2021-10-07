Iraqi ‘Legislative Term’ Ends on Thursday Ahead of Snap Elections

Islam Times - Iraqi Parliament Speaker announced that the legislative term would end on Thursday, three days before the early parliamentary elections on October 10.

“The fourth legislative term ends tomorrow, and the people will choose who will represent them on October 10 to start again at a promising stage,” Mohammed al-Halbousi said on his official Twitter account on Wednesday.He said that he hopes for a strong turnout in the elections to meet the aspirations of Iraqis.Earlier in the year, a draft was passed to dissolve Parliament on October 7, just three days before the snap elections.According to the Independent High Electoral Commission, about 24 million Iraqis are eligible to cast their ballots for 3,249 candidates, running individually and within 167 parties and coalitions, vying for 329 seats in the legislature.