Thursday 7 October 2021 - 10:12

US Air Force Test-Drops B61 Nuclear Bomb Using F-35 Fighter Jets

According to the US Air Force, on October 4, 2021, the last flight tests of F-35A fighters as a carrier of thermonuclear aviation bombs B61-12. Two fighters took part in the tests, each of which dropped one B61-12 model. The tests were carried out at the Tonopah test site in Nevada.

The fifth-generation fighter jets took off from the Nellis Air Force Base (LSV) near Las Vegas and flew northwest towards the Tonopah test range, where they released two B61-12 JTAs from operationally practical flight envelopes.

"The B61 series weapons are tactical gravity nuclear weapons that can be used on Dual Capable Aircraft like the F-15E and F-16C/D," said Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Jackson, division chief, headquarters ACC strategic deterrence and nuclear integration.

According to the official website of the US State Department, the country has 3750 nuclear warheads in its arsenal. This number of nuclear warheads can destroy the whole world. 
