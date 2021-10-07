0
Thursday 7 October 2021 - 21:41

Canada Breaks Sanctions Imposed on Iran: Recommends Administration of Iranian Vaccine

Story Code : 957688
Canada Breaks Sanctions Imposed on Iran: Recommends Administration of Iranian Vaccine
The MOH document is intended to provide health care providers and Public Health Units [PHUs] with approaches for individuals who have received COVID-19 vaccination outside of Ontario or Canada.
 
In the document, Canada’s MOH adds a list of other COVID-19 vaccines which are now authorized for use by Health Canada in addition to the four already authorized: Pfizer-BioNTech [mRNA], Moderna [mRNA], AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD [viral vector] and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson [viral vector].


​​​​
Ironically, by officially recognizing the Iranian COVID vaccine, Canada has broken the sanctions imposed on Iran which have resulted in severely limiting Iranian companies and hospitals from purchasing essential medicines and medical equipment from outside Iran that residents depend upon for critical medical care during the pandemic.
 
Various vaccines, biological and chemical products and medical devices – including medical supplies, instruments, equipment, equipped ambulances, institutional washing machines for sterilization and vehicles carrying medical testing equipment, have been blocked by the US from being exported to Iran.
 
This means blocking some of the equipment crucial to fighting the virus, such as decontamination equipment and full-mask respirators.
 
With the mounting of sanction and the former US administration’s so-called “maximum pressure”, Iran has proven its worth against all odds.  
Comment


Featured Stories
Syria Proved ‘Israeli’ Weakness In Face Of Resistance: Lebanese Parliament Speaker
Syria Proved ‘Israeli’ Weakness In Face Of Resistance: Lebanese Parliament Speaker
US Air Force Test-Drops B61 Nuclear Bomb Using F-35 Fighter Jets
US Air Force Test-Drops B61 Nuclear Bomb Using F-35 Fighter Jets
7 October 2021
Saudi Lobbying Jeopardizing UN Yemen War Crimes Probe
Saudi Lobbying Jeopardizing UN Yemen War Crimes Probe
7 October 2021
Putin: Europe to Blame for Gas Price Spike, Energy Crisis
Putin: Europe to Blame for Gas Price Spike, Energy Crisis
7 October 2021
US Reveals Nuclear Bomb Numbers after Trump Blackout
US Reveals Nuclear Bomb Numbers after Trump Blackout
6 October 2021
Yemeni Air Defenses Shoot Down Saudi Fighter Jet in Marib
Yemeni Air Defenses Shoot Down Saudi Fighter Jet in Marib
6 October 2021
Int’l Advocacy Bodies Urge AU to Withdraw “Israel’s” Observer Status
Int’l Advocacy Bodies Urge AU to Withdraw “Israel’s” Observer Status
6 October 2021
CIA Informants Overseas Killed, Captured or Compromised By Dozens: Reports
CIA Informants Overseas Killed, Captured or Compromised By Dozens: Reports
6 October 2021
Pompeo Warns Biden Administration
Pompeo Warns Biden Administration's Immigration Policy May Kill 'Kids All Across America'
5 October 2021
Turkish Fighter Jets Bomb Northern Iraq
Turkish Fighter Jets Bomb Northern Iraq
5 October 2021
Saudi Arabia Involved in Providing Weapons to Al-Qaeda, Daesh in Yemen: International Reports
Saudi Arabia Involved in Providing Weapons to Al-Qaeda, Daesh in Yemen: International Reports
5 October 2021
Russia: Terrorist Threat Escalating in Some Areas in Syria’s Idlib
Russia: Terrorist Threat Escalating in Some Areas in Syria’s Idlib
5 October 2021
Secretive UK Base Linked to US Assassination of Iran’s Gen. Soleimani
Secretive UK Base Linked to US Assassination of Iran’s Gen. Soleimani
4 October 2021