0
Thursday 7 October 2021 - 22:03

CIA Launches China Mission Center to Confront Beijing

Story Code : 957690
CIA Launches China Mission Center to Confront Beijing
The center was formed "to address the global challenge posed by the People’s Republic of China that cuts across all of the Agency’s mission areas", a CIA statement shared with the media read, Sputnik reported.
 
Earlier, a media report emerges claiming that CIA officers working overseas have been warned that troubling numbers of informants recruited to spy for the United States are being captured or killed.
 
The message, in a top secret cable, said that the CIA’s counterintelligence mission center had looked at dozens of cases in the last several years involving foreign informants who had been killed, arrested or most likely compromised, The New York Times report reported on Tuesday.
 
In recent years, adversarial intelligence services in countries such as Russia, China, Iran and Pakistan have been hunting down the CIA sources and in some cases turning them into double agents, the report added.
 
The large number of compromised informants in recent years demonstrated the growing prowess of other countries in employing innovations like biometric scans, facial recognition, artificial intelligence and hacking tools to track the movements of CIA officers in order to discover their sources, the report said.
 
The warning was primarily aimed at front line officers, the people involved most directly in the recruiting and vetting of sources, the report said, citing unnamed people who had read the cable.
 
The cable reminded CIA case officers to focus not just on recruiting sources, but also on security issues including vetting informants and evading adversarial intelligence services, the report added.
Comment


Featured Stories
Syria Proved ‘Israeli’ Weakness In Face Of Resistance: Lebanese Parliament Speaker
Syria Proved ‘Israeli’ Weakness In Face Of Resistance: Lebanese Parliament Speaker
US Air Force Test-Drops B61 Nuclear Bomb Using F-35 Fighter Jets
US Air Force Test-Drops B61 Nuclear Bomb Using F-35 Fighter Jets
7 October 2021
Saudi Lobbying Jeopardizing UN Yemen War Crimes Probe
Saudi Lobbying Jeopardizing UN Yemen War Crimes Probe
7 October 2021
Putin: Europe to Blame for Gas Price Spike, Energy Crisis
Putin: Europe to Blame for Gas Price Spike, Energy Crisis
7 October 2021
US Reveals Nuclear Bomb Numbers after Trump Blackout
US Reveals Nuclear Bomb Numbers after Trump Blackout
6 October 2021
Yemeni Air Defenses Shoot Down Saudi Fighter Jet in Marib
Yemeni Air Defenses Shoot Down Saudi Fighter Jet in Marib
6 October 2021
Int’l Advocacy Bodies Urge AU to Withdraw “Israel’s” Observer Status
Int’l Advocacy Bodies Urge AU to Withdraw “Israel’s” Observer Status
6 October 2021
CIA Informants Overseas Killed, Captured or Compromised By Dozens: Reports
CIA Informants Overseas Killed, Captured or Compromised By Dozens: Reports
6 October 2021
Pompeo Warns Biden Administration
Pompeo Warns Biden Administration's Immigration Policy May Kill 'Kids All Across America'
5 October 2021
Turkish Fighter Jets Bomb Northern Iraq
Turkish Fighter Jets Bomb Northern Iraq
5 October 2021
Saudi Arabia Involved in Providing Weapons to Al-Qaeda, Daesh in Yemen: International Reports
Saudi Arabia Involved in Providing Weapons to Al-Qaeda, Daesh in Yemen: International Reports
5 October 2021
Russia: Terrorist Threat Escalating in Some Areas in Syria’s Idlib
Russia: Terrorist Threat Escalating in Some Areas in Syria’s Idlib
5 October 2021
Secretive UK Base Linked to US Assassination of Iran’s Gen. Soleimani
Secretive UK Base Linked to US Assassination of Iran’s Gen. Soleimani
4 October 2021