Kremlin: Russia, Ukraine Fail to Agree on Agenda for Meeting of Presidents So Far

Islam Times - The Kremlin believes that the presidential administrations are so far not ready to define an agenda for the talks between the leaders of Russia and Ukraine, Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

In April 2021, Zelensky expressed the desire to discuss with Putin the conflict in Eastern Ukraine. On April 22, the Russian leader, commenting on this proposal, noted that if Ukraine’s president planned to address the Donbass conflict, then he should first meet with the leadership of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Meanwhile, Putin noted that Zelensky would be welcome in Moscow at any time, if he wishes to discuss the development of bilateral ties.

Peskov also said the possibility of a meeting between Putin and US President Joe Biden at the G20 summit in Rome will depend on whether both heads of state attend it.

"This will depend on whether both presidents will be there, at the same time and place," the Kremlin official noted.

According to him, the decision on Putin’s in-person participation in the G20 summit "is yet to be made taking into account all details related to the epidemiological situation".

"We will report on this in due time," the spokesman added.

The summit of the Group of 20 will be held in Rome on October 30-31. Italy currently holds the rotating G20 presidency and is now engaged in efforts to put together an extraordinary summit of the club focused on Afghanistan.

"As we have repeatedly stated, the Ukrainian and Russian presidential administrations, our country is represented by Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Dmitry Kozak, were in talks in order to draw up the issues [on agenda] that could be discussed. A number of proposals were voiced and defined, but no common understanding has been [reached] so far <…>," the Kremlin spokesman noted, TASS reported.