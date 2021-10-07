0
Thursday 7 October 2021 - 22:06

Kremlin: Russia, Ukraine Fail to Agree on Agenda for Meeting of Presidents So Far

Story Code : 957691
Kremlin: Russia, Ukraine Fail to Agree on Agenda for Meeting of Presidents So Far
"As we have repeatedly stated, the Ukrainian and Russian presidential administrations, our country is represented by Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Dmitry Kozak, were in talks in order to draw up the issues [on agenda] that could be discussed. A number of proposals were voiced and defined, but no common understanding has been [reached] so far <…>," the Kremlin spokesman noted, TASS reported.
 
In April 2021, Zelensky expressed the desire to discuss with Putin the conflict in Eastern Ukraine. On April 22, the Russian leader, commenting on this proposal, noted that if Ukraine’s president planned to address the Donbass conflict, then he should first meet with the leadership of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Meanwhile, Putin noted that Zelensky would be welcome in Moscow at any time, if he wishes to discuss the development of bilateral ties.
 
Peskov also said the possibility of a meeting between Putin and US President Joe Biden at the G20 summit in Rome will depend on whether both heads of state attend it.
 
"This will depend on whether both presidents will be there, at the same time and place," the Kremlin official noted.
 
According to him, the decision on Putin’s in-person participation in the G20 summit "is yet to be made taking into account all details related to the epidemiological situation".
 
"We will report on this in due time," the spokesman added.
 
The summit of the Group of 20 will be held in Rome on October 30-31. Italy currently holds the rotating G20 presidency and is now engaged in efforts to put together an extraordinary summit of the club focused on Afghanistan.
Related Stories
Kremlin: Russia Developing Hypersonic Arms to Confront US, NATO Threats
Islam Times - Russia says it has been developing hypersonic missiles to counter actions taken by the United States and NATO that damage military ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Syria Proved ‘Israeli’ Weakness In Face Of Resistance: Lebanese Parliament Speaker
Syria Proved ‘Israeli’ Weakness In Face Of Resistance: Lebanese Parliament Speaker
US Air Force Test-Drops B61 Nuclear Bomb Using F-35 Fighter Jets
US Air Force Test-Drops B61 Nuclear Bomb Using F-35 Fighter Jets
7 October 2021
Saudi Lobbying Jeopardizing UN Yemen War Crimes Probe
Saudi Lobbying Jeopardizing UN Yemen War Crimes Probe
7 October 2021
Putin: Europe to Blame for Gas Price Spike, Energy Crisis
Putin: Europe to Blame for Gas Price Spike, Energy Crisis
7 October 2021
US Reveals Nuclear Bomb Numbers after Trump Blackout
US Reveals Nuclear Bomb Numbers after Trump Blackout
6 October 2021
Yemeni Air Defenses Shoot Down Saudi Fighter Jet in Marib
Yemeni Air Defenses Shoot Down Saudi Fighter Jet in Marib
6 October 2021
Int’l Advocacy Bodies Urge AU to Withdraw “Israel’s” Observer Status
Int’l Advocacy Bodies Urge AU to Withdraw “Israel’s” Observer Status
6 October 2021
CIA Informants Overseas Killed, Captured or Compromised By Dozens: Reports
CIA Informants Overseas Killed, Captured or Compromised By Dozens: Reports
6 October 2021
Pompeo Warns Biden Administration
Pompeo Warns Biden Administration's Immigration Policy May Kill 'Kids All Across America'
5 October 2021
Turkish Fighter Jets Bomb Northern Iraq
Turkish Fighter Jets Bomb Northern Iraq
5 October 2021
Saudi Arabia Involved in Providing Weapons to Al-Qaeda, Daesh in Yemen: International Reports
Saudi Arabia Involved in Providing Weapons to Al-Qaeda, Daesh in Yemen: International Reports
5 October 2021
Russia: Terrorist Threat Escalating in Some Areas in Syria’s Idlib
Russia: Terrorist Threat Escalating in Some Areas in Syria’s Idlib
5 October 2021
Secretive UK Base Linked to US Assassination of Iran’s Gen. Soleimani
Secretive UK Base Linked to US Assassination of Iran’s Gen. Soleimani
4 October 2021