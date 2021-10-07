US Top Diplomat: Biden to Decide on Sanctions Against India for Purchasing 'Dangerous' S-400

Islam Times - Describing the S-400 air missile defense system as 'dangerous' for use, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Wednesday that President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken will decide on possible sanctions against India over the S-400 deal with Russia.

"We've been quite public about any country that decides to use the S-400. We think that is dangerous and not in anybody's security interest," Sherman said.

"That said, we have a strong partnership with India. We want to be very thoughtful about the ways ahead, and discussions between our countries try to solve problems, and I hope we will be able to in this instance as well," Sherman added.

Indian government sources told Sputnik that discussions on the S-400 deal are evolving and are ongoing. India's Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be going to the US soon to discuss the S-400 and the CAATSA threat.

Indian Air Force Chief Air Marshal V.R. Chaudhari stated on Tuesday that the first regiment of the S-400 will be inducted by December this year. Four other regiments of the Russian system will be delivered by 2023.

Earlier, a spar over S-400 occurred between the US and Turkey, when Ankara, while planning on buying the Russian missile system, was set to obtain American F-35 fighter jets.

Turkey received the first deliveries of the S-400 in July 2019, triggering Washington to impose sanctions undher the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) and expelled the NATO-ally from the F-35 stealth fighter programme over security concerns. Nevertheless, last month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated further cooperation with Russia on defence industry projects, including fighter jets and submarines.

On September 28, US Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez noted that sanctions are mandated for any entity that does significant business with the Russian military or intelligence sectors.

CAATSA's stated purpose was to provide "congressional review and to counter aggression by the Governments of Iran, the Russian Federation, and North Korea, and for other purposes".

India signed a $5.43 billion deal with Russia in 2018 to receive five regiments of air missile defence systems by 2023.

Sherman, who is on a three-day visit to India, has discussed the issues related to the Russian air missile and defence system with India's Foreign Secretary and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, RIA Novosti reported.