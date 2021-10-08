Russian Naval Ships to Hold Missile-Firing Air Defense Drills in Sea of Japan

Islam Times - The Varyag missile cruiser belonging to the Russian Pacific Fleet and the Admiral Tributs large anti-submarine ship have entered the Sea of Japan, where they will conduct missile firings as part of air defense exercises, the Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.

"The crews of the Fleet’s Guards Order of Nakhimov Missile Cruiser Flagship Varyag and the Admiral Tributs large anti-submarine warship left Vladivostok for the Sea of Japan to carry out an air defense training exercise by conducting missile-firing drills at air targets," the report reads, according to TASS.The ship crews worked out the algorithm of actions in performing the combat training exercise at sea with the Fort, Osa and Klinok anti-aircraft missile systems against air targets simulating the aircraft of a conventional enemy and small-size high-speed low-flying objects.The ships will conduct the firing using the AK-630 close-in weapons systems to attack the conventional enemy.The tasks of closing the area of combat training exercises to ensure the safety of civil navigation will be performed by more than ten ships and support vessels of the Pacific Fleet.