Iran Voices Readiness To Build Power Plants In Beirut, South Lebanon In Less Than 18 Months

Islam Times - Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, offered Lebanon a solution to its power crisis as he voiced the Iranian companies’ readiness to build two power plants in Beirut and the South Lebanon in less than 18 months.

In the same context, Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib welcomed on Thursday his Iranian counterpart in which they discussed bilateral relations.Amir Abdollahian hailed the meeting with Bou Habib as "positive" and "constructive.""The Islamic Republic of Iran considered Lebanon a brotherly and friendly country as well as a partner in this region. We are fully ready to offer all sorts of support to Lebanon," he said.Amir Abdollahian also stressed that Iran was ready to immediately contribute to the reconstruction of Beirut Port.For his part, Bou Habib said "I am pleased to welcome the Foreign Minister of the friendly country of Iran. We have discussed the ties between our countries and the intention to develop them.""We are aware that the regional ties are important for our small country," he added.