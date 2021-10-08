0
Friday 8 October 2021 - 09:28

Iran Voices Readiness To Build Power Plants In Beirut, South Lebanon In Less Than 18 Months

Story Code : 957732
Iran Voices Readiness To Build Power Plants In Beirut, South Lebanon In Less Than 18 Months
In the same context, Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib welcomed on Thursday his Iranian counterpart in which they discussed bilateral relations.

Amir Abdollahian hailed the meeting with Bou Habib as "positive" and "constructive."

"The Islamic Republic of Iran considered Lebanon a brotherly and friendly country as well as a partner in this region. We are fully ready to offer all sorts of support to Lebanon," he said.

Amir Abdollahian also stressed that Iran was ready to immediately contribute to the reconstruction of Beirut Port.

For his part, Bou Habib said "I am pleased to welcome the Foreign Minister of the friendly country of Iran. We have discussed the ties between our countries and the intention to develop them."

"We are aware that the regional ties are important for our small country," he added.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Amir Abdollahian: Iran Proved to Be an Honest Ally and a Loyal Friend
Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Amir Abdollahian: Iran Proved to Be an Honest Ally and a Loyal Friend
Taliban Meet with Officials from EU, Canada, UK, US in Doha
Taliban Meet with Officials from EU, Canada, UK, US in Doha
8 October 2021
Biden Renews US National Emergency Executive Order on Syria
Biden Renews US National Emergency Executive Order on Syria
8 October 2021
Palestine
Palestine's Muslim, Christian Religious Leaders Condemn Israeli Court Ruling
8 October 2021
Syria Proved ‘Israeli’ Weakness In Face Of Resistance: Lebanese Parliament Speaker
Syria Proved ‘Israeli’ Weakness In Face Of Resistance: Lebanese Parliament Speaker
7 October 2021
US Air Force Test-Drops B61 Nuclear Bomb Using F-35 Fighter Jets
US Air Force Test-Drops B61 Nuclear Bomb Using F-35 Fighter Jets
7 October 2021
Saudi Lobbying Jeopardizing UN Yemen War Crimes Probe
Saudi Lobbying Jeopardizing UN Yemen War Crimes Probe
7 October 2021
Putin: Europe to Blame for Gas Price Spike, Energy Crisis
Putin: Europe to Blame for Gas Price Spike, Energy Crisis
7 October 2021
US Reveals Nuclear Bomb Numbers after Trump Blackout
US Reveals Nuclear Bomb Numbers after Trump Blackout
6 October 2021
Yemeni Air Defenses Shoot Down Saudi Fighter Jet in Marib
Yemeni Air Defenses Shoot Down Saudi Fighter Jet in Marib
6 October 2021
Int’l Advocacy Bodies Urge AU to Withdraw “Israel’s” Observer Status
Int’l Advocacy Bodies Urge AU to Withdraw “Israel’s” Observer Status
6 October 2021
CIA Informants Overseas Killed, Captured or Compromised By Dozens: Reports
CIA Informants Overseas Killed, Captured or Compromised By Dozens: Reports
6 October 2021
Pompeo Warns Biden Administration
Pompeo Warns Biden Administration's Immigration Policy May Kill 'Kids All Across America'
5 October 2021