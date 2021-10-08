0
Friday 8 October 2021

Biden Renews US National Emergency Executive Order on Syria

Biden Renews US National Emergency Executive Order on Syria
"The situation in and in relation to Syria, and in particular the actions by the Government of Turkey to conduct a military offensive into northeast Syria, undermines the campaign to defeat the ISIS, endangers civilians, and further threatens to undermine the peace, security, and stability in the region, and continues to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States," Joe Biden said in a statement on Thursday.

"For this reason, the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13894 of October 14, 2019, must continue in effect beyond October 14, 2021.  Therefore, in accordance with section 202(d) of the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1622(d)), I am continuing for 1 year the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13894 with respect to the situation in and in relation to Syria," he added.

Meanwhile, in a statement on Sunday, the Syrian and Russian Coordination Committees for Returning Displaced Syrians, a joint Russo-Syrian body responsible for facilitating the return of the Syrian refugees, called the United States and its allies' illegal presence in Syria as the main obstacle in the way of restoration of normal life in the Arab county.
Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Amir Abdollahian: Iran Proved to Be an Honest Ally and a Loyal Friend
Taliban Meet with Officials from EU, Canada, UK, US in Doha
Biden Renews US National Emergency Executive Order on Syria
Syria Proved 'Israeli' Weakness In Face Of Resistance: Lebanese Parliament Speaker
US Air Force Test-Drops B61 Nuclear Bomb Using F-35 Fighter Jets
Saudi Lobbying Jeopardizing UN Yemen War Crimes Probe
Putin: Europe to Blame for Gas Price Spike, Energy Crisis
US Reveals Nuclear Bomb Numbers after Trump Blackout
Yemeni Air Defenses Shoot Down Saudi Fighter Jet in Marib
Int'l Advocacy Bodies Urge AU to Withdraw "Israel's" Observer Status
CIA Informants Overseas Killed, Captured or Compromised By Dozens: Reports
