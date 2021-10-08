Palestine's Muslim, Christian Religious Leaders Condemn Israeli Court Ruling

Islam Times - Muslim and Christian religious leaders condemned an Israeli court’s decision allowing Jews to hold silent prayers inside the walls of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem al Quds City.

In a press conference held in Ramallah, Palestine’s Chief Islamic Justice Mahmoud Habbash stressed that Israel has no right to interfere in the affairs of the Muslim holy place.He said that the court decision allowing Jews to hold a silent prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque is “a very dangerous decision, a new aggression against Al-Aqsa Mosque, and a flagrant violation of international law.”"Al-Aqsa Mosque is a purely Islamic place and that the Israeli courts do not have any right or authority to interfere in the affairs of the Mosque," He stressed.He warned that “this Israeli behavior could open the door wide to the outbreak of a dangerous and destructive religious war that will not stop at the borders of Palestine and the region.”The Grand Mufti of Jerusalem and the Palestinian Territories Muhammad Hussein, for his part, affirmed that Al-Aqsa Mosque is part of the Islamic faith and that no other party has any jurisdiction over it in any shape and form.“Whatever the court, regardless of its level, decides is categorically rejected,” he said."We view with extreme gravity this aggression and interference by the Israeli courts against Al-Aqsa, and any decision related to Al-Aqsa is null and void, rejected by every Muslim in this world and every free person who believes in respecting the beliefs of others and rejected by international law," said the Mufti.The head of the Melkite Roman Catholic Church in Ramallah Father Abdullah Youlyo also stressed the church rejects any act against Muslim and Christian holy places, foremost of which is the Al-Aqsa Mosque.