Taliban Meet with Officials from EU, Canada, UK, US in Doha

Islam Times - Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen has said that he had a meeting with ambassadors and officials from the European Union, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

"Today I had a meeting with ambassadors and representatives of various countries including EU, Norway, Sweden, Netherlands, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Canada, UK, and the USA here in Doha. Other members of the IEA (Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan) delegation consisted of Mawlavi Matiul Haq, President of the Afghan," Shaheen tweeted.According to Sputnik, the spokesperson noted that his country urgently needs humanitarian aid before winter.In mid-August, the Taliban entered Kabul and announced the next day that the war was over.Amnesty International has said in a report that five million war refugees in Afghanistan are in urgent need of humanitarian aid.Afghanistan is currently facing a growing economic crisis; Food and fuel prices are rising and liquidity is falling sharply.Following the Taliban takeover of Kabul, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank have suspended operations in Afghanistan, and Washington has frozen $ 9.5 billion in Afghanistan's foreign exchange reserves.