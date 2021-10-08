0
Friday 8 October 2021 - 10:22

Taliban Meet with Officials from EU, Canada, UK, US in Doha

Story Code : 957745
Taliban Meet with Officials from EU, Canada, UK, US in Doha
"Today I had a meeting with ambassadors and representatives of various countries including EU, Norway, Sweden, Netherlands, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Canada, UK, and the USA here in Doha. Other members of the IEA (Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan) delegation consisted of Mawlavi Matiul Haq, President of the Afghan," Shaheen tweeted.

According to Sputnik, the spokesperson noted that his country urgently needs humanitarian aid before winter.

In mid-August, the Taliban entered Kabul and announced the next day that the war was over. 

Amnesty International has said in a report that five million war refugees in Afghanistan are in urgent need of humanitarian aid.

Afghanistan is currently facing a growing economic crisis; Food and fuel prices are rising and liquidity is falling sharply.

Following the Taliban takeover of Kabul, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank have suspended operations in Afghanistan, and Washington has frozen $ 9.5 billion in Afghanistan's foreign exchange reserves.
Related Stories
Preliminary Analysis of Data from Downed Ukraine Jet Done: Canada
Islam Times - An international team examining the black boxes from a Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed near Tehran in January has completed ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Amir Abdollahian: Iran Proved to Be an Honest Ally and a Loyal Friend
Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Amir Abdollahian: Iran Proved to Be an Honest Ally and a Loyal Friend
Taliban Meet with Officials from EU, Canada, UK, US in Doha
Taliban Meet with Officials from EU, Canada, UK, US in Doha
8 October 2021
Biden Renews US National Emergency Executive Order on Syria
Biden Renews US National Emergency Executive Order on Syria
8 October 2021
Palestine
Palestine's Muslim, Christian Religious Leaders Condemn Israeli Court Ruling
8 October 2021
Syria Proved ‘Israeli’ Weakness In Face Of Resistance: Lebanese Parliament Speaker
Syria Proved ‘Israeli’ Weakness In Face Of Resistance: Lebanese Parliament Speaker
7 October 2021
US Air Force Test-Drops B61 Nuclear Bomb Using F-35 Fighter Jets
US Air Force Test-Drops B61 Nuclear Bomb Using F-35 Fighter Jets
7 October 2021
Saudi Lobbying Jeopardizing UN Yemen War Crimes Probe
Saudi Lobbying Jeopardizing UN Yemen War Crimes Probe
7 October 2021
Putin: Europe to Blame for Gas Price Spike, Energy Crisis
Putin: Europe to Blame for Gas Price Spike, Energy Crisis
7 October 2021
US Reveals Nuclear Bomb Numbers after Trump Blackout
US Reveals Nuclear Bomb Numbers after Trump Blackout
6 October 2021
Yemeni Air Defenses Shoot Down Saudi Fighter Jet in Marib
Yemeni Air Defenses Shoot Down Saudi Fighter Jet in Marib
6 October 2021
Int’l Advocacy Bodies Urge AU to Withdraw “Israel’s” Observer Status
Int’l Advocacy Bodies Urge AU to Withdraw “Israel’s” Observer Status
6 October 2021
CIA Informants Overseas Killed, Captured or Compromised By Dozens: Reports
CIA Informants Overseas Killed, Captured or Compromised By Dozens: Reports
6 October 2021
Pompeo Warns Biden Administration
Pompeo Warns Biden Administration's Immigration Policy May Kill 'Kids All Across America'
5 October 2021