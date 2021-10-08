Envoy: Missile Power Iran’s Inalienable Right

Islam Times - Iran's Representative at the First Committee of the UN General Assembly Heidar Ali Balouji underlined that development of defensive missile program is the country’s inalienable right.

"Iran is committed to the implementation of the JCPOA, provided that other members fulfill their commitments and all unjust sanctions are lifted promptly and verified," he added.

"Iran's missile defense capability is within the framework of our inalienable rights and Iran's international commitments," the envoy noted.

"European countries, in addition to fulfilling their obligations under the JCPOA, must put pressure on the United States to return to the full implementation of the JCPOA and UN Security Council Resolution 2231," Balouji said.

"During the JCPOA negotiations, Saudi Arabia and the Israeli regime did their best to disrupt the JCPOA process," he said, adding, "Of course, we are not surprised by their position on the JCPOA, and after the JCPOA was unanimously approved in the Security Council, they have not missed any opportunity to spread false accusations for destroying the deal and the resolution."

"Saudi Arabia accuses Iran while it refuses to accept and implement a comprehensive safeguards agreement, despite repeated requests from the International Atomic Energy Agency, and as a result, the IAEA is unable to fully monitor and verify Saudi Arabia's nuclear program," he noted.

On regional security allegations, Balouji said that the baseless allegations about Iran's missile defense program were a desperate attempt to cover Saudi Arabia's staggering military spending and its insatiable thirst for the purchase of military weapons.

"The real source of regional insecurity is the large military presence of foreign forces and foreign military bases in the region, including in Saudi Arabia," he added.

Commander of the Iranian Army’s Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Sabahi Fard said in August that the cruel sanctions imposed by the US against Iran have failed to prevent progress of the country’s missile industries.

"Today, we have been able to upgrade and localize missile systems and turn the oppressive sanctions of the enemy into an opportunity," General Sabahi Fard said while visiting the manufacturing site of S200 missiles in Fordow.

He expressed content that Iranian defensive sites have grown and expanded very well and the country has been able to upgrade its air defense operational capability.

In relevant remarks in the same month, General Sabahi Fard expressed pleasure that the country has access to the most state-of-the-art military equipment to defend itself.

"The undeniable fact about the JCPOA is that it was only Iran that complied with the JCPOA regulations and the three European countries and the United States did not fulfill their commitments under this document,” Balouji said, addressing the UN General Assembly’s First Committee meeting on Thursday.