0
Friday 8 October 2021 - 23:52

Nigerian Forces Neutralize 87 Boko Haram Terrorists

Story Code : 957839
Nigerian Forces Neutralize 87 Boko Haram Terrorists
Operations against the terrorist organization have been carried out in the Lake Chad Basin, according to the reports, Anadolu Agency reported.

In the latest operations, many members of the organization also escaped with injuries.

Despite such operations being carried out in recent years, the organization still poses a serious security problem in Nigeria, Africa's most populous country.

More than 20,000 people have been killed in mass acts of violence organized by Boko Haram since 2009.

Since 2015, the organization has also carried out attacks in neighboring Cameroon, Chad and Niger.

At least 2,000 people have been killed in its attacks in the Lake Chad Basin.

Hundreds of thousands of people in the country are forced to emigrate due to terrorist attacks and conflicts.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Amir Abdollahian: Iran Proved to Be an Honest Ally and a Loyal Friend
Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Amir Abdollahian: Iran Proved to Be an Honest Ally and a Loyal Friend
Taliban Meet with Officials from EU, Canada, UK, US in Doha
Taliban Meet with Officials from EU, Canada, UK, US in Doha
8 October 2021
Biden Renews US National Emergency Executive Order on Syria
Biden Renews US National Emergency Executive Order on Syria
8 October 2021
Palestine
Palestine's Muslim, Christian Religious Leaders Condemn Israeli Court Ruling
8 October 2021
Syria Proved ‘Israeli’ Weakness In Face Of Resistance: Lebanese Parliament Speaker
Syria Proved ‘Israeli’ Weakness In Face Of Resistance: Lebanese Parliament Speaker
7 October 2021
US Air Force Test-Drops B61 Nuclear Bomb Using F-35 Fighter Jets
US Air Force Test-Drops B61 Nuclear Bomb Using F-35 Fighter Jets
7 October 2021
Saudi Lobbying Jeopardizing UN Yemen War Crimes Probe
Saudi Lobbying Jeopardizing UN Yemen War Crimes Probe
7 October 2021
Putin: Europe to Blame for Gas Price Spike, Energy Crisis
Putin: Europe to Blame for Gas Price Spike, Energy Crisis
7 October 2021
US Reveals Nuclear Bomb Numbers after Trump Blackout
US Reveals Nuclear Bomb Numbers after Trump Blackout
6 October 2021
Yemeni Air Defenses Shoot Down Saudi Fighter Jet in Marib
Yemeni Air Defenses Shoot Down Saudi Fighter Jet in Marib
6 October 2021
Int’l Advocacy Bodies Urge AU to Withdraw “Israel’s” Observer Status
Int’l Advocacy Bodies Urge AU to Withdraw “Israel’s” Observer Status
6 October 2021
CIA Informants Overseas Killed, Captured or Compromised By Dozens: Reports
CIA Informants Overseas Killed, Captured or Compromised By Dozens: Reports
6 October 2021
Pompeo Warns Biden Administration
Pompeo Warns Biden Administration's Immigration Policy May Kill 'Kids All Across America'
5 October 2021