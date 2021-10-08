0
Friday 8 October 2021 - 23:55

Terrorists Planning Staged 'Chemical Attack' in Syria: Russia

Story Code : 957840
"Within a month, the Russian Centre for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties has been repeatedly receiving from various sources data about militants from the terrorist group Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham preparing a provocation with the use of chemical agents in the southern part of the Idlib de-escalation zone," Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said on Thursday, TASS reported.

He specified that the terrorists planed a staged chemical attack along the contact line in the area of Kansafa and Kdura with the use of the White Helmets and local media resources. The latter are to make fake videos to then accuse the Syrian government forces of using chemical agents against civilians, Kulit said.
