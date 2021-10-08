Syria: US Forces Bring in Vehicles Loaded with Weapons to Bases in Hasaka Countryside
The agency quoted local sources in al-Qahtaniyah in Hasaka northeastern countryside as saying that a convoy of trucks, tankers and many other vehicles “headed from northern Iraq through illegal al-Waleed crossing for the occupation bases in areas where QSD militia is deployed.”
The so-called US Democratic Forces are backed by the US occupation forces in Syria. They are well known by their Arabic abbreviation “QSD”.
The convoy included 56 trucks and a tankers loaded with weapons, ammunition and logistic materials, as well as 8 new Hummer military vehicles, the sources said.
They added that the convoy was also accompanied by a number of vehicles belonging to QSD militia.