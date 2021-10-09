0
Saturday 9 October 2021 - 09:28

Bahrainis Protesting against Normalization with ‘Israel’ Attacked by Regime Forces

Going deeper in the blatant course of normalization, the regime forces attacked Bahraini people protesting against the formalizing of ties with the Zionist entity and the opening of the Tel Aviv regime’s embassy in the capital Manama.

The protest turned violent on Friday after troops used tear gas and smoke bombs to scatter hundreds of demonstrators who were marching toward the occupation’s embassy in central Manama to voice their indignation about normalization with Tel Aviv and the opening of its mission.

Waving national Palestinian flags, the protesters chanted slogans in solidarity with the Palestinian nation and their legitimate cause before policemen started the crackdown.

Local media reports said the Bahraini regime forces arrested some protesters and took them to an unknown place.

Anti-‘Israel’ sentiments have been running high in the Persian Gulf kingdom since Tel Aviv opened its embassy during a visit by foreign minister Yair Lapid to Manama, last Thursday.

Following the visit, mass rallies were held across Bahrain, where protestors chanted slogans against the ruling Al Khlifa regime, raised placards in denunciation of normalization with the Zionist entity, and burnt Zionist flags.

Lapid's arrival at Manama airport marked the first visit by the highest-ranking ‘Israeli’ official to the tiny Gulf country since the Zionist regime and Bahrain established formal relations last year.

Bahrain’s main opposition group al-Wefaq and the kingdom’s top cleric Sheikh Isa Qassim have already slammed the move by the Al Khalifa dynasty.

Bahrain, along with the United Arab Emirates, signed the deal of normalization with the Zionist entity during an official ceremony hosted by former US president Donald Trump at the White House last September. Sudan and Morocco followed suit later in the year and inked similar US-brokered normalization deals with the regime.

Palestinians condemned the deals as a treacherous “stab in the back” of their cause against the decades-long ‘Israeli’ occupation.

Palestinians are seeking an independent state in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip with East al-Quds as its capital.
