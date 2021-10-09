0
Saturday 9 October 2021 - 10:00

US Will Seek to Facilitate Evacuation in 1st Face-To-Face Talks with Taliban

Story Code : 957885
US Will Seek to Facilitate Evacuation in 1st Face-To-Face Talks with Taliban
A delegation of US officials and senior Taliban representatives are scheduled to meet in Doha, Qatar over the weekend, a State Department spokesman confirmed to AFP on Friday.

During the meeting, the US hopes to pressure the ultra-conservative Islamist group to “respect the rights of all Afghans, including women and girls,” and “to form an inclusive government with broad support,” the spokesman said.

US officials will also try to convince the Taliban to “allow humanitarian agencies free access to areas of need” in order to avert a potential “humanitarian crisis,” the spokesperson continued. While the upcoming talks will mark the first face-to-face meeting between the two parties after a chaotic US-led evacuation effort in late August, the US Department spokesman insisted this does not mean Washington is ready to recognize the Taliban as Afghanistan’s legitimate rulers.

Rather, the Taliban must “earn” legitimacy in the eyes of the US political elites through its “own actions,” according to the spokesperson. The group now governs virtually all of Afghanistan, having ruled the nation previously in the 1990s, before the 2001 US invasion ousted it from power.

“This meeting is a continuation of the pragmatic engagements with the Taliban that we've had ongoing on matters of vital national interest,” a senior US administration official told Reuters.

One of the main issues on the agenda of the upcoming meeting is expected to be the evacuation of remaining US citizens stranded in the country, as well as of Afghan allies that seek to leave, an unnamed US official told the Associated Press. It is estimated that dozens of Americans and thousands of Afghans and their family members eligible for the airlift were left behind in the wake of the frantic US evacuation.

The US delegation to Doha is reportedly headed by high-ranking officials, including the State Department's Deputy Special Representative Tom West, as well as Sarah Charles, assistant to the administrator of the United States Agency for International Development [USAID]. Senior officials from the current Taliban government will represent the group during the talks.

While the US only alluded to the high-level talks, the Taliban’s Doha-based spokesman and UN nominee Suhail Shaheen reported on Thursday that he had already held a meeting with envoys and official representatives of multiple Western nations, including the EU, Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Canada, the UK and even the US itself in Doha.

Echoing remarks made by US officials, Shaheen noted that “there is dire need for humanitarian aid in the country,” and stressed that the Taliban is “ready to engage with the international community” after discussing the issue with the president of the Afghan Red Crescent Society.

At the meeting, which was organized by the Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies, Shaheen argued that Afghanistan under the Taliban should not be ostracized, but instead become an integral part of the international community.

“Isolation of Afghanistan in the past proved to be a failed policy which didn’t serve any one. No one wants that,” he said in a statement on Twitter.
Related Stories
Iran’s Defense Minister Vows Crushing Response to Any of Enemies’ Follies
Islam Times - The Defense Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani on Friday warned foes against any ignorant,...
Comment


Featured Stories
Syrian Army Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Missile Aggression on T4 Military Airport
Syrian Army Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Missile Aggression on T4 Military Airport
Saudi Aide Accused of Directing Khashoggi Murder Edges Back To Power
Saudi Aide Accused of Directing Khashoggi Murder Edges Back To Power
9 October 2021
Sudanese Delegation Visited Zionist Entity: Report
Sudanese Delegation Visited Zionist Entity: Report
9 October 2021
Moscow’s Envoy to OPCW: US, Allies Want to Use Alleged Poisoning to Stigmatize Russia
Moscow’s Envoy to OPCW: US, Allies Want to Use Alleged Poisoning to Stigmatize Russia
9 October 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Amir Abdollahian: Iran Proved to Be an Honest Ally and a Loyal Friend
Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Amir Abdollahian: Iran Proved to Be an Honest Ally and a Loyal Friend
8 October 2021
Taliban Meet with Officials from EU, Canada, UK, US in Doha
Taliban Meet with Officials from EU, Canada, UK, US in Doha
8 October 2021
Biden Renews US National Emergency Executive Order on Syria
Biden Renews US National Emergency Executive Order on Syria
8 October 2021
Palestine
Palestine's Muslim, Christian Religious Leaders Condemn Israeli Court Ruling
8 October 2021
Syria Proved ‘Israeli’ Weakness In Face Of Resistance: Lebanese Parliament Speaker
Syria Proved ‘Israeli’ Weakness In Face Of Resistance: Lebanese Parliament Speaker
7 October 2021
US Air Force Test-Drops B61 Nuclear Bomb Using F-35 Fighter Jets
US Air Force Test-Drops B61 Nuclear Bomb Using F-35 Fighter Jets
7 October 2021
Saudi Lobbying Jeopardizing UN Yemen War Crimes Probe
Saudi Lobbying Jeopardizing UN Yemen War Crimes Probe
7 October 2021
Putin: Europe to Blame for Gas Price Spike, Energy Crisis
Putin: Europe to Blame for Gas Price Spike, Energy Crisis
7 October 2021
US Reveals Nuclear Bomb Numbers after Trump Blackout
US Reveals Nuclear Bomb Numbers after Trump Blackout
6 October 2021