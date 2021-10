Islam Times - Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amirabdollahian traveled to Syria after visiting Russia and Lebanon.

The top Iranian diplomat left Beirut for Damascus on Saturday morning to hold meetings with senior Syria officials.Amirabdollahian is visiting Syria after trips to Moscow and Beirut, where he held several high-profile meetings on bilateral and regional issues.He has highlighted the significance that the new Iranian administration attaches to the enhancement of ties with regional and Asian countries on the basis of a “balanced foreign policy”.