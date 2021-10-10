0
Sunday 10 October 2021 - 12:00

Russian Official: Syrian Air Defense Destroys 12 Israeli Rockets

Story Code : 958033
Russian Official: Syrian Air Defense Destroys 12 Israeli Rockets
Deputy Head of the Russian Reconciliation Center Rear Admiral Vadim Kolet said: "Syrian air defense units equipped with Pantsir missile systems repelled Israeli airstrikes yesterday and destroyed 12 rockets fired from F-16 fighter jets." 

According to the Russian official; Six Syrian soldiers were wounded during the Israeli airstrike.

Also, the Syrian News Agency (SANA) reported on Friday night that the Syrian air defense intercepted the Zionist regime's attacks over the skies of Homs.

The Zionist regime always targets the positions of the Syrian army and infrastructure in order to support the terrorists.
