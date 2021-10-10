Syria Welcomes Iran-Saudi Talks

Islam Times - Syrian Foreign Minister welcoming Iran-Saudi talks, announced Damascus's willingness to mediate in Tehran-Riyadh negotiations.

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad noting that Syria supports Arab countries' dialogue with Iran and stressed Syria's readiness to facilitate negotiations between Iran and Saudi Arabia.In an interview with the Al-Watan newspaper, Mekdad said: "We have the same position with our allies in Russia on the issue of terrorism,."Mekdad stressed that the time has come for Turkey to withdraw from northwestern Syria.He also called on the United States to withdraw its forces from Syria.Tehran and Riyadh have been involved in talks in Baghdad ever since April 2021. Tehran also resumed talks with major world powers over reviving a 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Al-Watan reported.So far, fourth rounds of talks have been held.Before Iraqi PM Mustafa al-Kazemi's recent visit to Tehran, the Iranian Ambassador to Iraq, Iraj Masjedi, was involved in the Iran-Saudi talks and announced that they would resume negotiations soon."So far, we have had three rounds of talks with the Saudi side, and the fourth round will be held following the formation of the new Iranian government," he said at an event in Baghdad held on the sidelines of the August Baghdad summit.Masjedi said, "Iran has declared its readiness for dialogue and peace and has extended its hand to help neighboring countries and the region."Last week, Saudi Arabia confirmed on Sunday it had held its first round of direct talks with Iran's new government last month, part of a process begun earlier this year to reduce tension between two countries and the region.Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud said the latest round had taken place on Sept. 21. He did not give the location of the meeting. The date coincides with a speech by Raisi at the U.N. General Assembly in New York.Discussions between Iran and Saudi Arabia are on the right track. Still, it will take more time to restore bilateral ties, Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in Beirut on Saturday.Calling Iran-Saudi Arabia talks constructive Iranian Foreign Minister said that the problems in the region should be solved through consultation and cooperation of the region's countries.