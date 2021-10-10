0
Sunday 10 October 2021 - 23:32

Palestinian Resistance Groups Test-Fire New Missile

Story Code : 958100
Palestinian Resistance Groups Test-Fire New Missile
The Palestinian Resistance has test-fired a missile into the sea to expand its capabilities, a correspondent for the Palestinian network Quds reported on Sunday.

The Zionist regime reports that Hamas has had missile tests, while the Palestinian media affiliated with the Resistance groups rarely report on their own missile tests.

In this regard, the Israeli regime's Channel 12 claimed that the Hamas movement had test-fired four missiles from the shores of Gaza into the sea.

In June, a member of the Hamas political bureau declared that the Palestinian resistance had resumed missile production after the recent Israeli aggression.

"Our factories and workshops have resumed production of thousands of missiles to stop the bullying behaviour of Netanyahu in Quds and Tel Aviv," Fathi Hamad, a member of Hamas' political bureau, said in a message.
Related Stories
Israel to test-fire new missile system after Iron Dome failure
Islam Times - The Israeli regime is set to test-fire a new missile shield developed by US company Raytheon after its Iron Dome missile system failed ...
Comment


Featured Stories
British Politicians Involved in Plan to Place UAE Police Chief as Interpol Head, Documents Show
British Politicians Involved in Plan to Place UAE Police Chief as Interpol Head, Documents Show
Russian Official: Syrian Air Defense Destroys 12 Israeli Rockets
Russian Official: Syrian Air Defense Destroys 12 Israeli Rockets
10 October 2021
Iraqi Elections 2021: Voting for Early Parliamentary Elections to Shape Country’s Future
Iraqi Elections 2021: Voting for Early Parliamentary Elections to Shape Country’s Future
10 October 2021
Syrian Army Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Missile Aggression on T4 Military Airport
Syrian Army Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Missile Aggression on T4 Military Airport
9 October 2021
Saudi Aide Accused of Directing Khashoggi Murder Edges Back To Power
Saudi Aide Accused of Directing Khashoggi Murder Edges Back To Power
9 October 2021
Sudanese Delegation Visited Zionist Entity: Report
Sudanese Delegation Visited Zionist Entity: Report
9 October 2021
Moscow’s Envoy to OPCW: US, Allies Want to Use Alleged Poisoning to Stigmatize Russia
Moscow’s Envoy to OPCW: US, Allies Want to Use Alleged Poisoning to Stigmatize Russia
9 October 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Amir Abdollahian: Iran Proved to Be an Honest Ally and a Loyal Friend
Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Amir Abdollahian: Iran Proved to Be an Honest Ally and a Loyal Friend
8 October 2021
Taliban Meet with Officials from EU, Canada, UK, US in Doha
Taliban Meet with Officials from EU, Canada, UK, US in Doha
8 October 2021
Biden Renews US National Emergency Executive Order on Syria
Biden Renews US National Emergency Executive Order on Syria
8 October 2021
Palestine
Palestine's Muslim, Christian Religious Leaders Condemn Israeli Court Ruling
8 October 2021
Syria Proved ‘Israeli’ Weakness In Face Of Resistance: Lebanese Parliament Speaker
Syria Proved ‘Israeli’ Weakness In Face Of Resistance: Lebanese Parliament Speaker
7 October 2021
US Air Force Test-Drops B61 Nuclear Bomb Using F-35 Fighter Jets
US Air Force Test-Drops B61 Nuclear Bomb Using F-35 Fighter Jets
7 October 2021