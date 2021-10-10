Palestinian Resistance Groups Test-Fire New Missile

Islam Times - A Palestinian news source said that the Palestinian Resistance has successfully tested fire a new missile to develop their military capabilities.

The Palestinian Resistance has test-fired a missile into the sea to expand its capabilities, a correspondent for the Palestinian network Quds reported on Sunday.The Zionist regime reports that Hamas has had missile tests, while the Palestinian media affiliated with the Resistance groups rarely report on their own missile tests.In this regard, the Israeli regime's Channel 12 claimed that the Hamas movement had test-fired four missiles from the shores of Gaza into the sea.In June, a member of the Hamas political bureau declared that the Palestinian resistance had resumed missile production after the recent Israeli aggression."Our factories and workshops have resumed production of thousands of missiles to stop the bullying behaviour of Netanyahu in Quds and Tel Aviv," Fathi Hamad, a member of Hamas' political bureau, said in a message.