Islam Times - News sources reported the sound of a massive explosion in the city of Aden, southern Yemen.

According to the report, a car bomb was exploded in the Tawahi District of Aden, in southern Yemen.The sources reported that the car exploded on the path of the local officials.The number of casualties has not been released yet.The governor of Aden and agriculture minister of the resigned Yemeni government survived the blast, but a number of other officials were killed and wounded.