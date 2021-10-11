0
Monday 11 October 2021 - 10:55

US Pressuring Sudan for Normalization with ‘Israel’

Story Code : 958166
US Pressuring Sudan for Normalization with ‘Israel’
Reporting on Sunday, the ‘Israeli’ regime’s public broadcaster Kan said, “Washington’s pressures come after a year, during which the US invested money in Sudan, without making any real progress” in the normalization process.

The broadcaster’s report did not offer any details about either the type of the American “investment” in Sudan or the form of the pressure that was being applied by Washington upon Khartoum.

It, however, pointed to existence of “differences” between the military and civilian components of the Transitional Sovereign Council, which has been tasked with pro tempore running of the country’s affairs, over the normalization process.

Sudan agreed to sign a normalization agreement with the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime last October, a month after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed such détente deals with Tel Aviv with Washington’s facilitation.

Back then, the Sudanese cabinet repealed a boycott law against the Zionist entity in April.

An official normalization deal has to be approved by the Sudanese parliament, which is yet to form given the fact that the African country is going through a period of transition.

Sudanese officials also refused to participate in the one-year anniversary of the so-called “Abraham Accords,” another name for the shameful Arab-‘Israeli’ détente deals, last month.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraqi Forces Capture Deputy of Slain Daesh Leader Al-Baghdadi
Iraqi Forces Capture Deputy of Slain Daesh Leader Al-Baghdadi
Iranian Army Ground Force Celebrates Largest Chopper Fleet in Region, Self-sufficiency in Drones
Iranian Army Ground Force Celebrates Largest Chopper Fleet in Region, Self-sufficiency in Drones
11 October 2021
FM Mikdad Demands End To Illegal US, Turkish Presence in Syria
FM Mikdad Demands End To Illegal US, Turkish Presence in Syria
11 October 2021
US Pressuring Sudan for Normalization with ‘Israel’
US Pressuring Sudan for Normalization with ‘Israel’
11 October 2021
British Politicians Involved in Plan to Place UAE Police Chief as Interpol Head, Documents Show
British Politicians Involved in Plan to Place UAE Police Chief as Interpol Head, Documents Show
10 October 2021
Russian Official: Syrian Air Defense Destroys 12 Israeli Rockets
Russian Official: Syrian Air Defense Destroys 12 Israeli Rockets
10 October 2021
Iraqi Elections 2021: Voting for Early Parliamentary Elections to Shape Country’s Future
Iraqi Elections 2021: Voting for Early Parliamentary Elections to Shape Country’s Future
10 October 2021
Syrian Army Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Missile Aggression on T4 Military Airport
Syrian Army Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Missile Aggression on T4 Military Airport
9 October 2021
Saudi Aide Accused of Directing Khashoggi Murder Edges Back To Power
Saudi Aide Accused of Directing Khashoggi Murder Edges Back To Power
9 October 2021
Sudanese Delegation Visited Zionist Entity: Report
Sudanese Delegation Visited Zionist Entity: Report
9 October 2021
Moscow’s Envoy to OPCW: US, Allies Want to Use Alleged Poisoning to Stigmatize Russia
Moscow’s Envoy to OPCW: US, Allies Want to Use Alleged Poisoning to Stigmatize Russia
9 October 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Amir Abdollahian: Iran Proved to Be an Honest Ally and a Loyal Friend
Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Amir Abdollahian: Iran Proved to Be an Honest Ally and a Loyal Friend
8 October 2021
Taliban Meet with Officials from EU, Canada, UK, US in Doha
Taliban Meet with Officials from EU, Canada, UK, US in Doha
8 October 2021